Binance Blockchain Week 2026 To Feature Main-Stage Talks In Bangkok On Stablecoins, Tokenized Assets And AI In Finance
According to the agenda, Richard Teng, Co-CEO of Binance, will open Day 1, with a focus on“what must evolve” to reach“the next three billion users” in digital finance. Yi He, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, will open Day 2, where Binance says the discussion will cover the company's“evolution toward a comprehensive financial platform”.Government, regulation and payments
Binance says multiple sessions will include government and regulatory figures from different digital finance hubs. Planned discussions include:
- The New Financial Capitals: Who Sets the Rules? with Gizzat Baitursynov, Vice Minister of AI and Digital Development (Kazakhstan); Shaun Tan, Head of Crypto and Fintech Growth (Gelephu Mindfulness City, Bhutan); and Mensah Thompson, Deputy Director General (Ghana SEC). One Network, Different Worlds: Where Crypto Delivers, featuring Binur Zhalenov, Deputy Governor (National Bank of Kazakhstan), along with payment providers from Japan ( PayPay ) and Bhutan ( DK Bank ). Are Stablecoins the Future of Payments or Just the Rails? with Korn Chatikavanij, Member of Parliament and Deputy Leader for Economic Affairs (Democrat Party, Thailand), alongside participants listed by Binance including Tether, Visa, Celo and United Stables. Collective Resilience: Securing the Digital Asset Industry, featuring Pol. Lt. Col. Thanatus Kangruambutr of the Royal Thai Police Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, alongside Binance, Elliptic and Mandiant.
The agenda also lists sessions covering capital markets and technology tools. Binance says executives from BlackRock, Nasdaq, Franklin Templeton, UBS and Mirae Asset Securities will discuss markets operating outside traditional hours under a session titled Wall Street on 24/7 Markets.
In another main-stage item, Arthur Hayes, CIO of Maelstrom, will appear in a session on AI and Macro, addressing how AI and macro conditions, according to the agenda, may affect current market valuations.
Binance also lists discussion on agentic AI worklows with Prof. Hongxia Yang (PolyU) and Jeff Li (Binance), plus a compliance-focused panel involving TRM Labs, Chainalysis, Solidus Labs and Binance.Tron, DeFi infrastructure and tokenized assets
The agenda includes a fireside conversation with H.E. Justin Sun, Founder of Tron, with Felix Fan, CEO of Trust Wallet.
On decentralized finance infrastructure, Binance says representatives from BNB Chain, Pyth Network, RedStone and Babylon will cover developments related to price feeds, verifiable data and Bitcoin staking infrastructure.
For tokenized assets, the program lists speakers from FTSE Russell, CSOP Hong Kong, DBS Bank, KGI Financial and Ondo Finance, discussing what is required to move tokenization beyond pilot programs to liquid, institution-scale markets.Humanitarian use cases and creator perspectives
Binance says the agenda will also include contributions from educators and content creators including Guy Turner (Coin Bureau), Lea Thompson (Girl Gone Crypto) and Dr. Udomsak Rakwongwan (Ajarn Em). Another session is listed on Blockchain in Humanitarian Aid Distribution with UNICEF, Prosper Global and Fortune Credit, focusing on tracking and distributing humanitarian assistance.Two-day conference themes
Binance states that Day 1 (November 28) will focus on The Evolution of Capital, including payments, institutional adoption, tokenized assets and continuous markets. Day 2 (November 29) will cover What Becomes Possible, including AI agents, consumer products, autonomous systems and new economic participation models.
The event's full agenda and speaker information, Binance says, is available on its website.Risk & affiliate notice: Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.
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