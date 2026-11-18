MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Binance and KuCoin announced separate expansions of their tokenized equity markets for November 18, 2026. Binance scheduled seven new USDT pairs for its bStocks products, while KuCoin said it would add five Ondo Stocks products to its spot market.

Binance adds seven bStocks pairs

Binance scheduled spot trading for EWJB, EWTB, EWZB, EWZSB, IWMB, MELIB and NUB against USDT at 13:00 UTC. The exchange said the assets would also become available through Binance Convert within one hour of the spot launch. See the Binance announcement.

KuCoin adds five Ondo Stocks products

KuCoin scheduled AAPLON/USDT and AMZNON/USDT for 10:00 UTC and GOOGLON/USDT, MSFTON/USDT and NVDAON/USDT for 11:00 UTC. The tokens track Apple, Amazon, Alphabet Class A, Microsoft and Nvidia, respectively. KuCoin lists Solana as the deposit network. See the KuCoin listing notice.

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