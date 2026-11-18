Binance And Kucoin Expand Spot Trading For Tokenized Stocks And Etfs
Binance scheduled spot trading for EWJB, EWTB, EWZB, EWZSB, IWMB, MELIB and NUB against USDT at 13:00 UTC. The exchange said the assets would also become available through Binance Convert within one hour of the spot launch. See the Binance announcement.KuCoin adds five Ondo Stocks products
KuCoin scheduled AAPLON/USDT and AMZNON/USDT for 10:00 UTC and GOOGLON/USDT, MSFTON/USDT and NVDAON/USDT for 11:00 UTC. The tokens track Apple, Amazon, Alphabet Class A, Microsoft and Nvidia, respectively. KuCoin lists Solana as the deposit network. See the KuCoin listing notice.Risk & affiliate notice: Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.
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