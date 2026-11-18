Kraken Lists Xsolla Gas As The Gaming Network Introduces Its Native Token
Xsolla says XLA covers network fees when users transfer or share eligible items. The company also describes a separate, non-transferable fee credit called XLA-NT, available through its Gas Station for players who prefer to avoid setting up a separate wallet.
Kraken says users should check which networks it supports before depositing the asset. See the official Kraken listing notice.Risk & affiliate notice: Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.
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