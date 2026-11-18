MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Kraken said trading for Xsolla Gas (XLA) went live on November 17, 2026. XLA is the native token of Xsolla ZK, an Ethereum layer-2 network built for digital items used in games.

How the gaming token is used

Xsolla says XLA covers network fees when users transfer or share eligible items. The company also describes a separate, non-transferable fee credit called XLA-NT, available through its Gas Station for players who prefer to avoid setting up a separate wallet.

Kraken says users should check which networks it supports before depositing the asset. See the official Kraken listing notice.

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