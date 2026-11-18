MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Binance published the full agenda for its November 28–29 Blockchain Week at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. The programme covers institutional participation in digital assets on the first day and AI agents and other emerging applications on the second.

November 28: Institutions, payments and markets

Binance co-CEO Richard Teng is scheduled to open the first day. The programme includes sessions on tokenization, cross-border compliance and stablecoin payments, with participants from BlackRock, Nasdaq, Visa and Tether among those named by the organizer.

November 29: AI agents and blockchain applications

Co-CEO Yi He is scheduled to open the second day, which includes discussions on AI in trading and payments, infrastructure for decentralized finance and blockchain applications in humanitarian aid. The conference is scheduled to close with the Blockchain 100 Awards.

See the official Binance programme announcement.

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