France’s Diallo Launches FIFA Bid, Says Infantino Broke Trust
(MENAFN) Philippe Diallo, president of the French Football Federation (FFF), declared Tuesday that he will run for the FIFA presidency, accusing the sport’s governing body of recent decisions that, he said, “have damaged the image of football and introduced the poison of division.”
His candidacy sets up a direct challenge to incumbent Gianni Infantino in the FIFA presidential election in March 2027.
Diallo named the decisions he blames. “For a few months, there have been a series of decisions taken inside FIFA: I think of the peace prize, I think of the distribution of revenue of television rights in the United States, the red card for (US striker Folarin) Balogun (during the World Cup), the length of the halftime break in the final and the private investors,” Diallo said.
“All of these decisions shocked the world of football in a very big way -- the fans, the clubs, the sponsors, the federations,” he added.
The 63-year-old said the controversies had raised serious questions about Infantino’s leadership and eroded confidence in FIFA.
“It created a situation this summer whereby the trust placed in FIFA and its president was broken,” he said.
Diallo argued that football needs an alternative vision built on greater respect for the sport and its stakeholders.
“It was important that another voice can carry another vision, more respectful toward what we love in football,” he said.
He framed his bid as a call for change and credited European backing. “I think with my candidature comes hope of a change. It is the support of my European colleagues and my executive committee which allows me to say this. Football deserves a credible change, which I represent. I am a candidate for the FIFA presidency. What happened in recent months was shocking.”
Diallo said he had not originally planned to seek the presidency but agreed after requests from European football officials.
“A few days ago, my colleagues from the UEFA Executive Committee asked me if I could carry this voice in the world of football,” he said.
“I wasn’t initially a candidate, but the insistence of my European colleagues led me to accept the offer to be the candidate for the FIFA presidency,” he added.
On Monday, UEFA announced that the European national associations represented on its Executive Committee and the FIFA Council had unanimously backed Diallo’s candidacy at a meeting chaired by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.
The associations voiced concern over FIFA’s direction and called for stronger governance, closer cooperation with football stakeholders and renewed unity across the global game.
The election is set for March 18, 2027, in Rabat, Morocco, where Infantino, who has led FIFA since 2016, will seek another term.
His candidacy sets up a direct challenge to incumbent Gianni Infantino in the FIFA presidential election in March 2027.
Diallo named the decisions he blames. “For a few months, there have been a series of decisions taken inside FIFA: I think of the peace prize, I think of the distribution of revenue of television rights in the United States, the red card for (US striker Folarin) Balogun (during the World Cup), the length of the halftime break in the final and the private investors,” Diallo said.
“All of these decisions shocked the world of football in a very big way -- the fans, the clubs, the sponsors, the federations,” he added.
The 63-year-old said the controversies had raised serious questions about Infantino’s leadership and eroded confidence in FIFA.
“It created a situation this summer whereby the trust placed in FIFA and its president was broken,” he said.
Diallo argued that football needs an alternative vision built on greater respect for the sport and its stakeholders.
“It was important that another voice can carry another vision, more respectful toward what we love in football,” he said.
He framed his bid as a call for change and credited European backing. “I think with my candidature comes hope of a change. It is the support of my European colleagues and my executive committee which allows me to say this. Football deserves a credible change, which I represent. I am a candidate for the FIFA presidency. What happened in recent months was shocking.”
Diallo said he had not originally planned to seek the presidency but agreed after requests from European football officials.
“A few days ago, my colleagues from the UEFA Executive Committee asked me if I could carry this voice in the world of football,” he said.
“I wasn’t initially a candidate, but the insistence of my European colleagues led me to accept the offer to be the candidate for the FIFA presidency,” he added.
On Monday, UEFA announced that the European national associations represented on its Executive Committee and the FIFA Council had unanimously backed Diallo’s candidacy at a meeting chaired by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.
The associations voiced concern over FIFA’s direction and called for stronger governance, closer cooperation with football stakeholders and renewed unity across the global game.
The election is set for March 18, 2027, in Rabat, Morocco, where Infantino, who has led FIFA since 2016, will seek another term.
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