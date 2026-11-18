MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Pakistan and Turkmenistan have discussed measures to expand bilateral trade, improve market access and strengthen regional connectivity, with a focus on developing cooperation across several business sectors, the press service of the Pakistani government.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Pakistan's Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Turkmenistan's Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations Dovletgeldi Rejepov in Islamabad ahead of the sixth session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on November 17.

Khan highlighted opportunities for closer commercial cooperation in textiles, agriculture, food processing, manufacturing and logistics.

He also emphasized the importance of regular exchanges between business delegations to identify new investment opportunities and develop commercially viable trade agreements.

Addressing changes in the global economic environment, the Pakistani minister noted that rising international freight costs and disruptions to traditional trade routes had increased the importance of regional economic integration.

He said Pakistan and Turkmenistan were well positioned to benefit from emerging trade opportunities linking South Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East.

“Highlighting changing global economic dynamics, the Federal Minister said rising international freight costs and disruptions to traditional trade routes had increased the importance of regional economic integration. He observed that Pakistan and Turkmenistan were well positioned to benefit from emerging trade opportunities linking South Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East,” the press release quoted the Pakistani minister as saying.