ADNOC Vessel Comes Under Attack While Transiting Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S) announced Wednesday that one of its vessels was attacked on Tuesday evening while navigating the Strait of Hormuz.
The company said one crew member remained unaccounted for as search and rescue operations continued in coordination with the relevant authorities.
All other crew members were safely evacuated from the vessel, although 11 people sustained injuries. Those requiring medical treatment were receiving the necessary care, according to the company.
ADNOC L&S emphasized that its immediate priority was “supporting search and rescue efforts and providing assistance to the crew and others affected by the incident.”
The company also highlighted the need for “protecting seafarers and ensuring freedom of navigation and maritime security.”
The attack occurred amid a series of reported incidents involving commercial vessels operating in and around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.
The broader security situation follows the outbreak of war between the United States, Israel and Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded by launching attacks against Israel and US military installations across several Arab countries.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18, but efforts to implement the agreement encountered obstacles over disagreements concerning freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Clashes have periodically resumed since July as diplomatic initiatives to end the conflict continue.
The company said one crew member remained unaccounted for as search and rescue operations continued in coordination with the relevant authorities.
All other crew members were safely evacuated from the vessel, although 11 people sustained injuries. Those requiring medical treatment were receiving the necessary care, according to the company.
ADNOC L&S emphasized that its immediate priority was “supporting search and rescue efforts and providing assistance to the crew and others affected by the incident.”
The company also highlighted the need for “protecting seafarers and ensuring freedom of navigation and maritime security.”
The attack occurred amid a series of reported incidents involving commercial vessels operating in and around the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.
The broader security situation follows the outbreak of war between the United States, Israel and Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran responded by launching attacks against Israel and US military installations across several Arab countries.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18, but efforts to implement the agreement encountered obstacles over disagreements concerning freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Clashes have periodically resumed since July as diplomatic initiatives to end the conflict continue.
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