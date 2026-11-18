Pope Leo XIV Urges Dialogue, Reconciliation Following US Midterm Elections
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV urged greater understanding, constructive dialogue and reconciliation on Tuesday, expressing hope for reduced political tensions and divisions following the US midterm elections.
Speaking to journalists aboard his flight from Lima to Rome, the pontiff outlined his vision for a more peaceful international environment, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and mutual understanding.
“I would like to see a greater capacity for dialogue, for building bridges, for reconciliation, less controversy, less war, less division. I know it's a dream, but at the same time I know it's possible,” the pope told reporters aboard his flight from Lima to Rome, Italy’s ANSA news agency reported.
He explained that the Catholic Church works to promote meaningful conversations and encourage mutual listening through the principles of its social doctrine.
During the exchange with reporters, Leo was also questioned about whether he had prepared a resignation letter in case he became physically unable to fulfill his responsibilities. He indicated that he had not considered such a step necessary at this stage, pointing to the existing regulations under canon law.
The pontiff arrived at Rome's Fiumicino Airport at 8.47 am local time, bringing his longest overseas tour since assuming the papacy to an end. The 12-day journey began in Montevideo on Nov. 6 and included visits to 10 cities in Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, according to Peruvian broadcaster RPP.
During his stay in Peru, where he spent almost 20 years serving as an Augustinian missionary before becoming bishop of Chiclayo, Leo highlighted the need to safeguard Indigenous populations. While visiting the Amazonian city of Pucallpa, he also denounced forest destruction, illegal mining operations and attacks against environmental activists.
His final religious service at Lima's Las Palmas Air Base attracted approximately 1.5 million attendees.
Speaking to journalists aboard his flight from Lima to Rome, the pontiff outlined his vision for a more peaceful international environment, emphasizing the importance of cooperation and mutual understanding.
“I would like to see a greater capacity for dialogue, for building bridges, for reconciliation, less controversy, less war, less division. I know it's a dream, but at the same time I know it's possible,” the pope told reporters aboard his flight from Lima to Rome, Italy’s ANSA news agency reported.
He explained that the Catholic Church works to promote meaningful conversations and encourage mutual listening through the principles of its social doctrine.
During the exchange with reporters, Leo was also questioned about whether he had prepared a resignation letter in case he became physically unable to fulfill his responsibilities. He indicated that he had not considered such a step necessary at this stage, pointing to the existing regulations under canon law.
The pontiff arrived at Rome's Fiumicino Airport at 8.47 am local time, bringing his longest overseas tour since assuming the papacy to an end. The 12-day journey began in Montevideo on Nov. 6 and included visits to 10 cities in Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, according to Peruvian broadcaster RPP.
During his stay in Peru, where he spent almost 20 years serving as an Augustinian missionary before becoming bishop of Chiclayo, Leo highlighted the need to safeguard Indigenous populations. While visiting the Amazonian city of Pucallpa, he also denounced forest destruction, illegal mining operations and attacks against environmental activists.
His final religious service at Lima's Las Palmas Air Base attracted approximately 1.5 million attendees.
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