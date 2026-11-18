MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Among the notable additions are the first national electronic passports from Angola and the Dominican Republic. Their introduction marks a shift from conventional passports to documents with embedded electronic chips, which enables an additional and more trustworthy layer of identity verification through NFC data authentication. Regula has also added Niger's latest generation of biometric passports, alongside redesigned passports from Ireland, Malaysia, Argentina, Norway, Serbia, and other countries.









Redesigned Irish passport of 2026 from Regula's ID template database

The update extends beyond passports. It includes new national ID cards from countries such as Cyprus, Malaysia, Uruguay, and more, as well as driver's licenses from Bulgaria, Nepal, Vietnam, and other nations. The expanded coverage also includes new driver's license designs from five US states – Florida, Hawaii, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and South Dakota.

For businesses serving customers across borders, keeping up with these changes is a practical challenge. A bank, for example, may need to accept documents issued by multiple countries, including different generations of passports, national IDs, and residence permits. If its verification system cannot recognize a legitimate document, the application may require manual review or an alternative form of identification. Such gaps can create additional work for verification teams and friction for customers.

What comprehensive document coverage looks like

The United States illustrates the complexity of supporting the full range of identity documents issued within one country. Each state issues driver's licenses with its own designs and security features. Within a single state, several valid generations may remain in circulation, alongside different formats for drivers under 21 and temporary licenses, and other categories.

Florida provides a recent example. In September 2026, the state began issuing redesigned driver's licenses and identification cards featuring updated visual and security elements. The new series also includes a "Temporary Non-Domiciled" marking for certain commercial driver's licenses and learner's permits. Meanwhile, previously issued licenses remain valid until expiration. For verification systems, this means recognizing not only the new design but also the relevant credential categories and earlier versions still in circulation.

The challenge extends well beyond the United States. Countries issue passports, national ID cards, driver's licenses, residence permits, and other identity documents through different authorities, and redesigned versions often enter circulation while their predecessors remain valid for years. Even documents of the same type can differ in layout, data fields, machine-readable elements, and security features.

Malaysia's 2026 passport redesign illustrates how substantial these differences can be. Compared with the previous generation, the new passport replaces the black-and-white holder portrait with a color image and introduces a transparent window and a multiple laser image (MLI) element containing additional personalized information. Such changes affect what a verification system should expect to find in a genuine document and which features it can examine to assess authenticity.









Design differences between the 2017 and 2026 Malaysian passports

Reliable verification therefore depends on identifying the exact document version presented and applying the appropriate checks. Regula's database contains detailed information about document layouts, field formats, machine-readable zones, chip data structure, and security features. This version-specific knowledge helps verification software extract data correctly, distinguish legitimate design variations, and check documents against the characteristics of genuine specimens.

Regula continually updates its database as new documents and designs enter circulation, extending support while maintaining coverage of earlier versions that remain valid.

The forensic expertise behind Regula's database

Regula maintains its identity document template database through forensic examination. The company's specialists study genuine specimens, including those obtained directly from issuing authorities, and use Regula's own forensic equipment to examine how documents are constructed and protected against forgery.

Ireland's new passport, introduced in June 2026, provides a good example of why forensic examination matters. The redesigned document features updated artwork across its pages, along with new security elements that become visible or change appearance under different light sources. Using Regula's own forensic equipment, specialists can examine these features under visible, ultraviolet, infrared, and other light sources to understand how genuine documents should appear.

Forensic findings inform the templates and verification algorithms used by Regula's software. This process connects detailed knowledge of physical documents with the technology businesses use to process them.

“Developing both forensic equipment and verification software gives us a deep understanding of identity documents. Our experts use our own devices to examine how genuine documents are constructed and protected, then translate those findings into automated checks. That connection helps our software distinguish legitimate differences between document versions from inconsistencies that may indicate tampering or forgery,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

How the database supports identity verification

The identity document template database underpins the recognition and authenticity-checking capabilities of Regula Document Reader SDK. The software identifies the document's type and version, locates and extracts relevant data, and performs the checks supported by that document and the available capture method.

These capabilities also power the document verification within Regula IDV Platform, an end-to-end solution for managing identity verification lifecycles. The platform combines document processing with biometric checks, including face matching and liveness detection, and can incorporate additional steps such as compliance screening. Businesses can configure the sequence of checks to suit their onboarding requirements and manage the results within a single workflow.

Explore the full list of identity documents supported by Regula to review coverage for specific countries and document types.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of identity verification (IDV) solutions and forensic devices, trusted by over 2,000 organizations across regulated industries worldwide. Regula IDV solutions deliver end-to-end document verification, biometric authentication, and identity lifecycle management. They enable organizations to prevent fraud by ensuring the integrity of every signal behind each decision. Built on 34 years of document forensics expertise, fully proprietary technology, and an in-house forensic laboratory, Regula maintains the world's largest template library of 17,000+ ID templates from 254 countries and territories. The company's technologies are deployed at 80+ border control authorities worldwide. Regula was recognized in the 2025 and 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Identity Verification.

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