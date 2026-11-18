MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemo Services Co., Ltd (HKEX: 02539;“Lemo Services”), its strategic operating partner in Thailand, ROVOS 168 Co., Ltd., and Thai cinema chain SF CINEMA held a joint press conference at Central Ladprao SF Cinema. The partnership is expected to enter the rollout phase shortly. The project is intended to cover SF cinemas across Thailand, with the rollout schedule subject to conditions on the ground.

The partnership explores the use of smart massage services during film screenings. Lemo Services, a China-based provider of smart massage services, has long provided machine-based massage services in cinemas, shopping malls and other public spaces. As part of its expansion in Thailand, Lemo Services is working with local strategic operating partner ROVOS 168 to provide a smart massage service solution for SF CINEMA's venues. SF CINEMA is one of Thailand's major cinema chains, with a nationwide network. The partnership brings together Lemo Services' experience in operating services across different settings and the channel resources of ROVOS 168 and SF CINEMA. It focuses on providing a service as part of the moviegoing experience rather than solely selling equipment. The partnership focuses on cinema channels and does not involve an equity arrangement. Coverage refers to the introduction of equipment across SF CINEMA's network; the specific configuration will depend on conditions at each cinema.

The project is part of Lemo Services' overseas expansion. Further regional development will take into account the results of trial operations. Lemo Services said that, at this stage, its overseas business aims to optimize its business mix and explore new growth opportunities by adding new types of channels beyond its existing operating settings. It also aims to develop an operating model that could serve as a reference for future markets. The pace at which further resources are committed will depend on the results of trial operations.

The project also builds on Lemo Services' existing approach of delivering services within specific settings. Its machine-based massage services are offered in a range of settings and charged on a per-use basis, making the model more dependent on access to venues than on dedicated stores. This approach has been applied in cinemas, shopping malls and transportation hubs in China. In Thai cinemas, it will operate in a different consumer environment, where venue conditions, audience habits and the geographical scope of operations and maintenance differ from those in China. Its suitability for the local market remains to be assessed through trial operations. Unlike a straightforward equipment export model, this collaboration combines operating experience with local services. The project remains a pilot in Thailand.

Applying the model in Thai cinemas also requires products to be adapted to the auditorium environment. Smart massage chairs used inside auditoriums must operate at noise levels acceptable during screenings, while illuminated components must not interfere with the projected image. The equipment must also fit the spacing between rows and the seating layout, while routine operations must address cleaning, disinfection and responses to equipment faults. Lemo Services said its cinema-specific product was designed for these conditions and incorporates massage technology and functions suited to auditoriums.

The partnership also explores the potential to offer additional services within cinema seating areas. If the massage service can be charged separately, cinemas could add a service offering within their existing premises.

Rolling out the service requires coordination of inventory preparation, installation across provinces and local after-sales support. The rollout schedule will also depend on conditions and arrangements at individual cinemas.

Commenting on the collaboration, Suvit Thongrompo, Chief Marketing Officer of SF Corporation Public Company Limited, said the equipment complements cinema screening services. He said the company hopes to differentiate itself in a cinema market where offerings are increasingly similar and to respond to the consumption habits of a new generation of moviegoers.

The collaboration also adds a new channel for Lemo Services as it expands in Thailand. Through SF CINEMA's network, Lemo Services will work with local partners to introduce the service in cinemas.

Chakrit Khemthong, Chief Executive Officer of ROVOS 168 Co., Ltd., said Thailand is a test market for Lemo Services in Southeast Asia. He said the company has established a local service network and will determine the pace of further deployment based on the results of trial operations while continuing to expand its local service capabilities.

Under the parties' plans, the project will proceed in stages, taking into account conditions at individual cinemas and the results of trial operations. The partnership gives Lemo Services an opportunity to explore the localized operation of smart massage services in overseas cinemas and gain further experience in operating services in overseas settings.

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