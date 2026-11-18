Ethereum-as-Infrastructure Analysis Report 2026

Second Annual analysis by William Mougayar estimates the economic activity supported by the Ethereum network across its money flows and value creation

- William Mougayar, Author, TrustshiftNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Ethereum Market Research Center (EMRC) today published Valuing ETH: 2026 Edition, its second annual analysis of Ethereum as economic infrastructure. The analysis was written by William Mougayar, author of The Business Blockchain (Wiley, 2016) and the upcoming book Trustshift: Ethereum and the Reinvention of Trust.The analysis applies a framework first published by EMRC in December 2025, which approaches Ethereum the way economists approach the Internet's protocols: by measuring the economic activity the network supports rather than the fees it collects.According to the analysis, Ethereum and its connected networks supported about $70 trillion in annual transaction flows as of November 12, 2026, most of it stablecoin transfers. The analysis estimates the total economic value supported by the network at about $5.7 trillion, combining three components: the value added by settlement activity, the reduction in costs associated with intermediaries such as custody, reconciliation and counterparty risk, and the market value of assets and businesses built on Ethereum.The analysis uses published reference points for each assumption. The rate applied to transaction flows is based on Visa's reported net revenue relative to its payments volume in fiscal 2025, and estimates of intermediary costs are drawn from traditional settlement and payments data, including World Bank figures on cross-border payment costs.“Ethereum works like public infrastructure, much as the Internet's protocols do,” said Mougayar.“Most of the value it creates shows up in the activity built on top of it, not in the network itself. This analysis is an attempt to measure that value carefully and openly.”New this year, the analysis is published alongside an interactive online model that updates its market data hourly from public sources. Users can review each input and formula and test alternative assumptions.“I wanted a model anyone could check and challenge,” said Mougayar.“Every input is visible. If you disagree with an assumption, you can change it and see the effect.”The 2026 edition also examines companies whose businesses depend partly on Ethereum, including Robinhood, Coinbase, Circle, Securitize and Tether, based on the share of their revenue linked to the network.An expanded version of the research will appear in Trustshift: Ethereum and the Reinvention of Trust, scheduled for publication in early 2027.The full analysis is available at and the interactive model at .About the Ethereum Market Research CenterThe Ethereum Market Research Center (EMRC) publishes independent research on the economics and adoption of Ethereum. More information is available at .About William MougayarWilliam Mougayar is a technology executive, researcher and author with more than 40 years of experience. His book The Business Blockchain has been published in 10 languages. He has held senior roles at Hewlett-Packard, Cognizant and Aberdeen Group. More information about his upcoming book is available at .Disclaimer: This release and the analysis are for informational and research purposes only and do not constitute investment, financial or trading advice.

William Mougayar

Ethereum Market Research Center

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Ethereum Market Research Center Publishes 2026 Ethereum Infrastructure Analysis and Interactive Online Model News Provided By Ethereum Market Research Center November 18, 2026, 08:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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