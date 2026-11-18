MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) PhonePe on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership with Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) to accelerate the growth of the state's entrepreneurial ecosystem. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged at the Huddle Global 2026 event in the presence of Chief Minister of Keralam, V D Satheesan.

Through this collaboration, PhonePe aims to become a trusted growth partner for early-stage & scaling startups in Keralam by equipping them with reliable digital payment infrastructure.

The collaboration focuses on 3 core pillars of support for KSUM-registered startups:

1. Seamless Payment Infrastructure: Through PhonePe Payment Gateway, these startups will be able to seamlessly integrate reliable, high-success rate digital payment solutions into their platforms, apps, and websites.

2. Ecosystem & Growth Support: PhonePe will provide KSUM-registered startups with dedicated onboarding assistance and priority technical support. This structured approach ensures a smooth integration process and helps startups go to market faster.

3. Innovation & Mentorship: Through this partnership, PhonePe & KSUM will jointly drive ecosystem-building initiatives by hosting specialized workshops and knowledge-sharing sessions, equipping founders with practical insights to navigate digital commerce, optimize fintech integrations, and scale their businesses.

Speaking on the partnership, Deep Agrawal, Head of Payments at PhonePe, said“Keralam is steadily growing as a hub for tech innovation, and we are excited to partner with KSUM to support this momentum. At PhonePe, our goal is to simplify the complexities of digital payments so founders can focus on what they do best - building great products. By equipping KSUM-registered entrepreneurs with our reliable payment infrastructure and dedicated onboarding support, we aim to be a dependable partner in their growth journeys.”

Anoop Ambika, CEO of Kerala Startup Mission, added“Our fundamental mission at KSUM is to create an enabling ecosystem where startups can build, scale, and compete globally. Collaborating with PhonePe is a meaningful step in that direction. Access to reliable, fast payment infrastructure, coupled with practical mentorship, will reduce operational hurdles for our founders, enabling them to innovate faster and deliver seamless commerce experiences to their customers.”