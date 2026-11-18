MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 18 (IANS) Ruling out speculation about a possible change of leadership in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara on Wednesday said Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar was leading the government effectively and there was no purpose in raising such discussions when the Congress was focussed on returning to power in the 2028 Assembly elections.

Responding to questions about speculation over a possible change of leadership, Parameshwara, speaking to the media in Bengaluru, said former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had spent the last three years working towards fulfilling the promises made in the Congress manifesto, while the present Chief Minister was now focussed on implementing the remaining commitments.

"We still have another year-and-a-half. Our goal is to work effectively under the Chief Minister's leadership and return to power in 2028. In such a situation, unnecessary speculation about a third Chief Minister serves no purpose," he said.

On reports of dissatisfaction among MLAs and Ministers, Parameshwara said anyone having grievances was free to raise them at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting. However, nobody had expressed dissatisfaction at the recent meeting, he added.

Accusing the Opposition of creating an unnecessary narrative about internal differences within the Congress, he said instead of addressing problems within their own party, Opposition leaders were busy pointing fingers at others.

Responding to allegations that Siddaramaiah was disrespected by being seated in the fifth row during the launch of Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's book, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', Parameshwara said there were no reserved seats at the event.

"Anyone could come and sit. Siddaramaiah arrived late and, therefore, happened to sit in the fifth row. There was no intention to insult or ignore him," he clarified.

He said Siddaramaiah held a senior and respected position both in Karnataka and in the Congress party, and there was no question of treating him with disrespect.

On the possibility of appointing a woman Minister ahead of the upcoming Legislature session, Parameshwara said the Chief Minister discussed such matters with the party high command whenever he visited Delhi. He expected the issue could come up for discussion again before the session.

Reacting to criticism by Union Ministers over Food Minister Rizwan Arshad's remarks on ethanol blending, Parameshwara said laboratory findings were based on scientific data and should not be dismissed.

He said laboratory reports had indicated ethanol blending levels of around 20 to 30 per cent in certain samples and that Arshad had made his remarks based on those findings, specifically in the context of Karnataka.

"He did not say that the same situation existed across the entire country. His point was that such a situation should not arise in Karnataka and that oil companies should be appropriately instructed," Parameshwara said.

Criticising a statement made on the basis of scientific reports was not appropriate, he added.