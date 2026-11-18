MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actor Sharad Kapoor recently made headlines after an emotional video of him sending off his beloved dogs to an NGO for care, as his health is not keeping well, went viral on social media.

Back when he was shooting for his 2001 release 'Hadh', Sharad had revealed during a media interaction that he was too shy a person to ask for work from anyone.

Sharad added that he decided to start his journey as an assistant director, and when directors used to come to meet actors, he would sometimes tell them, "I also want to act".

The 'Josh' actor shared, "I was feeling very shy to go and tell people that I want to become an actor. So, for that, I just said that the best thing is to join as an assistant director, and that's the main platform. After that, I met people. I was working with Shashilal Nair, and it was starring Jackie Shroff, Dimple Kapadia, and Nana Patekar. Many directors used to come to meet him; producers used to come. So, sometimes I used to say to someone that I also want to act. So, it became my platform. That's why I was an assistant director."

Sharad further revealed during the interaction that, as he had already gained experience as an assistant director, he was familiar with the technical aspects of shooting when he shifted to acting.

Talking about Sharad's journey in the film industry, he made his acting debut in the Hindi film 'Mera Pyara Bharat' in 1994.

After this, he went on to work in many prominent dramas such as 'Dastak (1996)', 'Tamanna (1997)', 'Josh (2000)', 'Khauff (2000)', 'Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta (2001)', 'Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani (2002)', and 'Lakshya (2004)'. He last graced the screen in 2014 in 'Jai Ho', starring Salman Khan.