MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 18 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Wednesday during his brief visit to the state, before proceeding to Vadnagar, where he is scheduled to offer prayers at the historic Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple and attend a 10-day 'Vishwa Shanti Mahayagya'.

State Legislative Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary was also present during the courtesy meeting between Birla and the Chief Minister.

During his visit to Vadnagar, Birla is also scheduled to visit Prerna school and the Archaeological Experiential Museum, among other places of historical and cultural significance in the town.

According to a statement by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Birla will participate in the Vishwa Shanti Mahayagya being held at the Shri Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple.

The religious event began on November 11 and will conclude on November 20. The mahayagna is being organised under the guidance and presence of Kanchi Kamakoti Peethadhipati Jagadguru Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati Swamigal.

It aims to promote global peace, social harmony and public welfare. Daily religious rituals are being conducted as part of the event, with 144 Vedic scholars and devotees from different parts of the country participating in the ceremonies.

Birla's visit also includes the Archaeological Experiential Museum, which showcases Vadnagar's history spanning more than 2,500 years. Inaugurated in January last year, the museum houses thousands of archaeological artefacts across thematic galleries and is connected to an actual excavation site through a 50-metre bridge.

The museum recently received the 'Red Dot: Best of the Best Design Award 2026' in Berlin, bringing international recognition to the heritage site. It features more than 6,000 excavated artefacts and exhibits tracing different phases of the town's history.

Prerna School, another destination on Birla's itinerary, is part of the Prerna educational initiative associated with the historic school where Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his elementary education.

The programme seeks to inspire students through experiential learning and leadership activities. Vadnagar, located in Mehsana district, is known for its archaeological remains, religious landmarks and historical significance.