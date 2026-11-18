27Th Nextgen Payments And Regtech Forum Returns To Limassol, Cyprus
Proudly sponsored by: BPC, Colibrix, Copla, Damex, Infocredit, Inventi, MDS, Moneygate, Plum, Recomply, Solanteq, UMCA Technologies, Veracloud and Vivox AI
This prestigious Forum will welcome 250+ senior executives, regulators and industry visionaries for a day of valuable discussions and exclusive networking. Delegates will gain actionable insights into the technologies, regulations and payment rails shaping the future of financial services in Cyprus and across Europe.
Get ready to be part of the conversation that's driving the next wave of payments and RegTech transformation!
Over 50 industry specialists will take the stage at the 27th NextGen Payments & RegTech Forum, covering the latest topics and representing leading organisations such as Revolut, Mastercard, IBM, FIS, eToro, Eurobank, National Bank of Greece CY, Latvijas Banka, payabl., XM, HFM, Deriv, INGOT, StoneX Europe, Admirals Europe, Freedom24, DECTA, Pay, Plum, Unlimit, Finvasia Wealth, Capital Vault, Infocredit, Elias Neocleous & Co LLC, Abacus Limited, Sepaga EMI, Copla, The Vault, Vivox, Recomply, Profee, Inventi, Coreless Technologies, Xoala, Unipesa, Moneygate Solutions, circl3, Spatzia, Veracloud, Enalian Consulting, MK Fintech Partners, JayBee Ltd., DKA Financial Consultants and Profit Insight.
INDUSTRY EXPERTS READY TO TAKE THE STAGE:
Anatolii Makovetckii, Chief Information Security Officer at Unlimit
Andreas Christodoulides, Head of Compliance & MLRO at Admirals Europe Ltd.
Andrius Minkevičius, CTO & Co-Founder at Copla
Artem Stopnevich, CEO at The Vault
Artemis Rossides, General Manager at Profee
Asta Meskereviciute, Co-Founder at Inventi
Bruno Carneiro Leão, Chief Regulatory Officer at payabl.
Christoforos Livadiotis, Group Chief AML Officer at XM
Christos Pavlides, Executive Director at Coreless Technologies
David Garland, Business Development Manager at Veracloud
Demetra Kalogerou, Former Chair of CySEC | Independent Financial Consultant and Non-Executive Director at DKA Financial Consultants Ltd
Demetrios Papaconstantinou, Head of Risk Management at StoneX Europe
Dorina Mastora, Deputy Compliance Officer at Elias Neocleous & Co LLC
Elena Kontou, Chief Executive Officer at Sepaga EMI
Eracles Hadjierakleous Andreou, Head of Finance Operations at Pay
George Apostolides, Deputy CCO/AMLCO at Eurobank
George Kleanthous, Head of Banking at Enalian Consulting
Georgia Kyprianou, Senior Director Product Development at FIS
Georgios Panagiotou, VP Engineering at Plum
Harout Der Bedrossian, Head of Compliance & AMLCO at DECTA
Ioannis Chrysanthou, Deputy Group Chief Technology Officer at INGOT
Iryna Theodoulou, Chief Compliance Officer at eToro
Jürg Baltensperger, Managing Director at JayBee Ltd.
Justine Scerri Herrera, Partner at MK Fintech Partners Ltd
Kyriakos Christofidis, Executive Director (Digital Assets) at Capital Vault Ltd.
Loukas Priovolos, Head of Office & Financial Reporting Manager at Deriv
Marina Shartdinova Logkra, Head of Banking Cyprus at payabl.
Menicos Mavrommatis, Technology Lead, Cyprus & Malta at IBM
Nassos Paltayian, Head of Compliance, Risk and Information Security at Abacus Limited
Olga Bespaļko, Chief Expert in Payment Systems Operations at Latvijas Banka
Oren Danziger, Managing Director at Finvasia Wealth
Panayiotis Theodosiou, Chief Operating Officer at Moneygate Solutions
Panos Panayiotou, Founder & CEO at circl3
Pavel Davydov, Chief Security Officer at Freedom24
Pavel Laptev, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer at Unipesa
Savvas Panayiotou, Chief Information Security Officer at National Bank of Greece, CY
Shimon Kogan, General Counsel at Xoala
Sophia Nearchou, Head of Regulatory Compliance at Revolut
Sotiris Prokopiou, Product Strategy Manager at Mastercard
Stefanos Marcou, Chief Operating Officer at HFM
Stephanos Papadopoulos, Founder & CEO at Spatzia
Thanos Christou, Head of AML Advisory, Regulatory Intelligence at Infocredit
Tim Khamzin, CEO at Vivox
Vladimirs Kovalovs, Founder & CTO at Recomply
Elina Mantrali, Counsel at Harneys
Julian Farley, Sales Director UK and Europe at BPC
Apostolos Kourtis, Professor in Finance at University of Nicosia
EVENT CO-CHAIRS:
Robert Courtneidge, Payment Industry Expert
Malek Mroueh, International President at Profit Insight
AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:
Agentic AI in Payments & RegTech – Practical Use Cases, Governance & ROI: agentic workflows in onboarding, monitoring and investigations, human-in-the-loop controls and model risk management
Who Should Actually Hold the Keys? Custody, Control and Trust in the Age of Digital Assets: fireside chat
Certification is a Moment, But Resilience is Continuous – Compliance in the AI Era: keynote session
DORA & NIS2 Readiness for Payments – Operational Resilience by Design: third-party risk, incident reporting and cyber resilience for payments and RegTech stacks
AI Budgets Are Being Cut – What the 6% Seeing Real Returns Did Differently: keynote session
5 Months Since the MiCA Transition Deadline – Where is the Industry Now?: lightning talk
EU AML Package (AMLR), Sanctions & Supervisory Expectations – What Changes for Cyprus-Based Firms: AMLA supervision, sanctions screening at scale and cross-border risk controls
Levels of Connection 4.0: keynote experience
Fraud & Scams 2026 – APP Fraud, Mules & Real-Time Defence: customer protection, mule detection and accountable automation
Cross-Border Payments, Remittance & Treasury – Cyprus as an EU Hub: ISO 20022, FX and liquidity, and compliance-by-design
From MiCA to Mainstream – Stablecoins, Tokenised Money & the Future of Payments in Europe: settlement, treasury and B2B use cases
PSD3/PSR, Instant Payments Regulation & VoP – From Compliance to Competitive Advantage: Verification of Payee, SCA evolution and liability
Agentic Payments – The Companion to Agentic Commerce: consent, liability and infrastructure built for agents
Who Owns Your SEPA Access? Direct Connectivity vs Sponsor Banks: fireside chat
WHY ATTEND?
Stay Ahead: Stay informed about the evolving payments landscape and regulatory changes across Cyprus and the EU.
Elite Networking: Connect with senior peers in a relaxed, exclusive environment.
Targeted Engagement: Take part in pre-arranged one-on-one meetings with top solution providers, tailored to your specific interests.
CONSIDERING SPONSORSHIP?
Our Sponsors get access to QUBE Events' bespoke business development platform. This includes a personal account executive, private meeting spaces and pre-screened one-to-one meeting itineraries to maximise ROI.
This is the perfect opportunity to elevate your expertise, build your network of influential contacts and stay ahead of the curve!
To register and access the agenda:
Take advantage of the 10% Discount code; apply at checkout: qube10
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