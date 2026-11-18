MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Theis one of the leading Payments, Compliance and Financial Crime events in Cyprus. It brings together senior voices from Banking, Fintech, EMIs, PSPs, trading firms, digital assets and Regulatory Technology. The Forum takes place on 19 November 2026 at the Four Seasons Hotel, Limassol, and will feature the thought leaders shaping the next phase of European payments. It is also recognised as a leading RegTech conference in the EU and a key payments summit in the Eastern Mediterranean, offering insight into agentic AI, DORA and NIS2, the EU AML package, MiCA and stablecoins, PSD3/PSR, instant payments and fraud prevention.







Proudly sponsored by: BPC, Colibrix, Copla, Damex, Infocredit, Inventi, MDS, Moneygate, Plum, Recomply, Solanteq, UMCA Technologies, Veracloud and Vivox AI

This prestigious Forum will welcome 250+ senior executives, regulators and industry visionaries for a day of valuable discussions and exclusive networking. Delegates will gain actionable insights into the technologies, regulations and payment rails shaping the future of financial services in Cyprus and across Europe.

Get ready to be part of the conversation that's driving the next wave of payments and RegTech transformation!

Over 50 industry specialists will take the stage at the 27th NextGen Payments & RegTech Forum, covering the latest topics and representing leading organisations such as Revolut, Mastercard, IBM, FIS, eToro, Eurobank, National Bank of Greece CY, Latvijas Banka, payabl., XM, HFM, Deriv, INGOT, StoneX Europe, Admirals Europe, Freedom24, DECTA, Pay, Plum, Unlimit, Finvasia Wealth, Capital Vault, Infocredit, Elias Neocleous & Co LLC, Abacus Limited, Sepaga EMI, Copla, The Vault, Vivox, Recomply, Profee, Inventi, Coreless Technologies, Xoala, Unipesa, Moneygate Solutions, circl3, Spatzia, Veracloud, Enalian Consulting, MK Fintech Partners, JayBee Ltd., DKA Financial Consultants and Profit Insight.

INDUSTRY EXPERTS READY TO TAKE THE STAGE:



Anatolii Makovetckii, Chief Information Security Officer at Unlimit

Andreas Christodoulides, Head of Compliance & MLRO at Admirals Europe Ltd.

Andrius Minkevičius, CTO & Co-Founder at Copla

Artem Stopnevich, CEO at The Vault

Artemis Rossides, General Manager at Profee

Asta Meskereviciute, Co-Founder at Inventi

Bruno Carneiro Leão, Chief Regulatory Officer at payabl.

Christoforos Livadiotis, Group Chief AML Officer at XM

Christos Pavlides, Executive Director at Coreless Technologies

David Garland, Business Development Manager at Veracloud

Demetra Kalogerou, Former Chair of CySEC | Independent Financial Consultant and Non-Executive Director at DKA Financial Consultants Ltd

Demetrios Papaconstantinou, Head of Risk Management at StoneX Europe

Dorina Mastora, Deputy Compliance Officer at Elias Neocleous & Co LLC

Elena Kontou, Chief Executive Officer at Sepaga EMI

Eracles Hadjierakleous Andreou, Head of Finance Operations at Pay

George Apostolides, Deputy CCO/AMLCO at Eurobank

George Kleanthous, Head of Banking at Enalian Consulting

Georgia Kyprianou, Senior Director Product Development at FIS

Georgios Panagiotou, VP Engineering at Plum

Harout Der Bedrossian, Head of Compliance & AMLCO at DECTA

Ioannis Chrysanthou, Deputy Group Chief Technology Officer at INGOT

Iryna Theodoulou, Chief Compliance Officer at eToro

Jürg Baltensperger, Managing Director at JayBee Ltd.

Justine Scerri Herrera, Partner at MK Fintech Partners Ltd

Kyriakos Christofidis, Executive Director (Digital Assets) at Capital Vault Ltd.

Loukas Priovolos, Head of Office & Financial Reporting Manager at Deriv

Marina Shartdinova Logkra, Head of Banking Cyprus at payabl.

Menicos Mavrommatis, Technology Lead, Cyprus & Malta at IBM

Nassos Paltayian, Head of Compliance, Risk and Information Security at Abacus Limited

Olga Bespaļko, Chief Expert in Payment Systems Operations at Latvijas Banka

Oren Danziger, Managing Director at Finvasia Wealth

Panayiotis Theodosiou, Chief Operating Officer at Moneygate Solutions

Panos Panayiotou, Founder & CEO at circl3

Pavel Davydov, Chief Security Officer at Freedom24

Pavel Laptev, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer at Unipesa

Savvas Panayiotou, Chief Information Security Officer at National Bank of Greece, CY

Shimon Kogan, General Counsel at Xoala

Sophia Nearchou, Head of Regulatory Compliance at Revolut

Sotiris Prokopiou, Product Strategy Manager at Mastercard

Stefanos Marcou, Chief Operating Officer at HFM

Stephanos Papadopoulos, Founder & CEO at Spatzia

Thanos Christou, Head of AML Advisory, Regulatory Intelligence at Infocredit

Tim Khamzin, CEO at Vivox

Vladimirs Kovalovs, Founder & CTO at Recomply

Elina Mantrali, Counsel at Harneys

Julian Farley, Sales Director UK and Europe at BPC Apostolos Kourtis, Professor in Finance at University of Nicosia

EVENT CO-CHAIRS:



Robert Courtneidge, Payment Industry Expert Malek Mroueh, International President at Profit Insight

AGENDA HIGHLIGHTS:



Agentic AI in Payments & RegTech – Practical Use Cases, Governance & ROI: agentic workflows in onboarding, monitoring and investigations, human-in-the-loop controls and model risk management

Who Should Actually Hold the Keys? Custody, Control and Trust in the Age of Digital Assets: fireside chat

Certification is a Moment, But Resilience is Continuous – Compliance in the AI Era: keynote session

DORA & NIS2 Readiness for Payments – Operational Resilience by Design: third-party risk, incident reporting and cyber resilience for payments and RegTech stacks

AI Budgets Are Being Cut – What the 6% Seeing Real Returns Did Differently: keynote session

5 Months Since the MiCA Transition Deadline – Where is the Industry Now?: lightning talk

EU AML Package (AMLR), Sanctions & Supervisory Expectations – What Changes for Cyprus-Based Firms: AMLA supervision, sanctions screening at scale and cross-border risk controls

Levels of Connection 4.0: keynote experience

Fraud & Scams 2026 – APP Fraud, Mules & Real-Time Defence: customer protection, mule detection and accountable automation

Cross-Border Payments, Remittance & Treasury – Cyprus as an EU Hub: ISO 20022, FX and liquidity, and compliance-by-design

From MiCA to Mainstream – Stablecoins, Tokenised Money & the Future of Payments in Europe: settlement, treasury and B2B use cases

PSD3/PSR, Instant Payments Regulation & VoP – From Compliance to Competitive Advantage: Verification of Payee, SCA evolution and liability

Agentic Payments – The Companion to Agentic Commerce: consent, liability and infrastructure built for agents Who Owns Your SEPA Access? Direct Connectivity vs Sponsor Banks: fireside chat

WHY ATTEND?



Stay Ahead: Stay informed about the evolving payments landscape and regulatory changes across Cyprus and the EU.

Elite Networking: Connect with senior peers in a relaxed, exclusive environment. Targeted Engagement: Take part in pre-arranged one-on-one meetings with top solution providers, tailored to your specific interests.

CONSIDERING SPONSORSHIP?

Our Sponsors get access to QUBE Events' bespoke business development platform. This includes a personal account executive, private meeting spaces and pre-screened one-to-one meeting itineraries to maximise ROI.

This is the perfect opportunity to elevate your expertise, build your network of influential contacts and stay ahead of the curve!

To register and access the agenda:

Take advantage of the 10% Discount code; apply at checkout: qube10

For more information on registration, please contact: ...