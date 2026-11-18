India, ASEAN Push for Regional Stability Through Green Energy Cooperation
(MENAFN) India and the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have called for stronger regional partnerships to promote peace, stability and collaboration in renewable energy, natural resources and sustainable economic development.
Speaking at the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila on Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of joint efforts, saying the two sides could transform the region into a "symbol of peace and stability." He emphasized that the international community urgently needed "peace, stability, and predictability."
Modi noted that India and ASEAN collectively account for almost a quarter of the global population, making closer cooperation essential to shaping the region's future. He stressed the importance of ensuring that "our future is shaped not by competition but by cooperation."
"Friends, over the last few years, the world has faced one crisis after another. Today, what the world needs most is peace, stability, and predictability," he said.
He further urged both sides to coordinate their efforts to "chart a new course for the future of our region."
Modi reaffirmed India's continued support for ASEAN's unity and central role in regional affairs, declaring that "In this partnership, India's commitment to ASEAN unity and ASEAN centrality will remain unwavering," Modi said. He also expressed confidence that the summit would elevate their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to "new heights" while advancing a secure, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific.
Meanwhile, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. highlighted the importance of expanding collaboration between the two sides in maritime security, navigational safety, environmental conservation and the development of the blue economy.
Speaking at the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila on Tuesday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of joint efforts, saying the two sides could transform the region into a "symbol of peace and stability." He emphasized that the international community urgently needed "peace, stability, and predictability."
Modi noted that India and ASEAN collectively account for almost a quarter of the global population, making closer cooperation essential to shaping the region's future. He stressed the importance of ensuring that "our future is shaped not by competition but by cooperation."
"Friends, over the last few years, the world has faced one crisis after another. Today, what the world needs most is peace, stability, and predictability," he said.
He further urged both sides to coordinate their efforts to "chart a new course for the future of our region."
Modi reaffirmed India's continued support for ASEAN's unity and central role in regional affairs, declaring that "In this partnership, India's commitment to ASEAN unity and ASEAN centrality will remain unwavering," Modi said. He also expressed confidence that the summit would elevate their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to "new heights" while advancing a secure, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific.
Meanwhile, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. highlighted the importance of expanding collaboration between the two sides in maritime security, navigational safety, environmental conservation and the development of the blue economy.
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