OpenAI is offering eligible Indian research faculty and postdoctoral researchers free ChatGPT Plus for one year. Check eligibility criteria, application dates, supported research fields and how to apply

Get 12 months of ChatGPT Plus for free! OpenAI has announced access to ChatGPT Plus for free to eligible researchers. With the expansion of its 'ChatGPT for Academic Researchers' scheme in India, 12 months of free access to ChatGPT Plus will be given to eligible researchers. 50,000 new grants will be provided across the globe and up to 2 lakh researchers may benefit from this scheme.

3 ChatGPT Plus accounts will be given to each selected research group. The main applicant and 2 eligible team members can benefit from ChatGPT Plus in a dedicated research environment. ChatGPT can assist researchers by finding academic resources, forming and testing hypotheses, data analysis, coding, and compiling academic papers and grant applications.

Eligibility requirements mean only research professors or post-doctorate researchers based at an accredited educational institutions can apply to this scheme. Those studying Biological Sciences, Chemistry/Materials Science, Computer Science, Earth/Space Sciences, Engineering, Mathematics or Physics can apply. Furthermore, applicants must have published in a research paper within their relevant field in the past 3 years. Just meeting the criteria does not guarantee an acceptance.

As stated in the global announcement by OpenAI, applications will be accepted starting on 23rd November. Preference will be given to the initial 50,000 qualifying applicants. However, according to Indian media sources, applications can be made from 30th November. Therefore, Indian applicants should double check the dates on the application page. If you are selected in a research group, you will be granted 12 months of free ChatGPT Plus.

The data provided in this scheme will not be used to train OpenAI AI models by default. Training and support will be provided on how to best utilise ChatGPT for research. However, this is not an offer to upgrade individual accounts. A dedicated workspace will be set up for the research. In addition, administrators will be able to control the data in the research workspace. Therefore, it is very important to understand the eligibility requirements, data privacy and terms of the scheme before applying.