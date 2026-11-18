Karan Johar Welcomes Prince William to His Dharma Productions Office

Filmmaker Karan Johar described Prince William's visit to Dharma Productions as an "absolute privilege and honour", highlighting his interest in Indian cinema and its global reach. Speaking to ANI, Karan Johar said he was delighted to welcome Prince William to the production house and described him as a gracious and warm individual.

"It was absolutely amazing, such a privilege and honour to have His Royal Highness Prince William visit Dharma Productions. He was gracious and kind, and spoke extensively about the potential of Indian cinema and how cinema across all Indian languages is loved worldwide. It was wonderful interacting with such a warm individual," Karan said.

The filmmaker's remarks highlighted the conversation around the growing global appeal of Indian cinema, with Prince William expressing interest in the potential of films made across different Indian languages. The visit brought together the worlds of royalty and Bollywood, with Karan Johar welcoming the royal guest to Dharma Productions. Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were also present on the occasion. Adding a musical touch to the visit, dancers performed to the popular Bollywood number 'Shava Shava' from Karan Johar's 2001 blockbuster 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. Prince William watched the lively performance as dancers recreated the energy of the much-loved song in traditional outfits.

Earlier in the morning, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Catherine, arrived at the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai's Lower Parel for an engagement focused on sustainable textiles, as part of their visit to India for the Earthshot Prize 2026. The royal couple attended the Earthshot Prize ceremony on November 17, which brought together global environmental innovators, public figures and personalities from the worlds of entertainment, sports and music. The Mumbai visit also marks Princess Catherine's first joint overseas tour with Prince William since 2022. Prince William founded The Earthshot Prize in 2020 to support ideas and solutions that can help address some of the world's biggest environmental problems. Their Mumbai engagements began on Monday. Their schedule included playing gully cricket with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at Ballard Estate, travelling on the Mumbai Metro and attending the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly. Prince William and Kate Middleton on Tuesday visited Bandra Reclamation Garden in Mumbai, where the Prince took the wheel of an electric three-wheeler manufactured by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, driving Kate and interacting with the 15 finalists of The Earthshot Prize 2026 from across the world. The 2026 Earthshot Prize events happened in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, where India's efforts to promote electric vehicles received global recognition, with Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) winning the Earthshot Prize 2026 in the 'Clean Our Air' category. The company was among five winners announced at the sixth edition of the awards ceremony held in Mumbai. The award, founded by Britain's Prince William, comes with a grant of £1 million (approximately Rs 11 crore) for each winner to help expand their work.