How Agentic AI Reduces Business Planning Time And Forecast Errors Now

Agentic artificial intelligence (AI) could significantly reduce the time companies spend on business planning, with one implementation cutting the people hours required for the process by 83 per cent and reducing forecast errors by around 50 per cent, according to a report by McKinsey. The report said combining predictive AI with AI agents could help companies move from periodic forecasting exercises to more continuous decision-making, while reducing manual work involved in analysing information and implementing plans.

McKinsey cited its work with a life sciences company whose monthly forecasting process involved nearly 100 meetings, multiple revision cycles and eight to ten rounds of manual changes in some areas. After redesigning the process using AI-based forecasting and automation, forecast errors declined by approximately 50 per cent, while the people hours required fell by 83 per cent.

The report said AI agents could collect and organise information, investigate unusual results, test assumptions, explain changes in forecasts and recommend actions. They could also execute approved decisions within defined limits, while escalating more complex or high-risk matters to human employees. "The prize is not forecast accuracy itself-it is better business performance," the report said, highlighting the potential benefits for inventory management, production, capacity planning and customer service.

McKinsey said better forecasting could also help companies reduce the amount of inventory they hold without affecting service levels. Its research found that every percentage-point improvement in forecast accuracy was associated with roughly 2.7 percentage points less finished-goods inventory, although the relationship varies across industries and companies. In chemicals businesses where it tracked planning transformations, McKinsey said forecast accuracy improved by 15 to 20 percentage points, while on-hand inventory declined by 20 to 30 per cent in the first phase.

However, the report cautioned that fully agentic sales and operations planning (S & OP) remains at an early stage. Most deployments still involve AI making recommendations that require human approval. It said a full redesign could reduce the people hours required for many planning activities by up to 50 per cent, but this remains a target rather than an established cross-industry outcome. "The scarce capability is no longer producing a number. It is supervising an AI-enabled decision system and knowing when that system is wrong," the report said.