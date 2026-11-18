Indian Navy Marks Golden Jubilee of LRMR Operations

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The Indian Navy marks the Golden Jubilee of its Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance (LRMR) operations on 18 November 2026. The milestone coincides with the 50th anniversary of the commissioning of Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 312, the 'Albatross', and commemorates five decades of airborne vigil in support of India's maritime security.

In a post on X, the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy paid tribute to the dedicated aircrew and ground personnel who have maintained an unwavering vigil over the seas. "50 Years of Unwavering Vigil. On 18 Nov 2026, #INAS312 '' turns 50, marking five decades of #IndianNavy Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance. From the Super Constellation to the P-8I, we salute the aircrew and ground teams who have kept watch over our seas," the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy stated.

Following the 1971 war, the need for shore-based maritime patrol aircraft capable of working alongside ships and helicopters led the Navy to assume responsibility for long-range maritime reconnaissance. On 18 November 1976, INAS 312 was commissioned at INS Hansa, Goa, with five Lockheed Super Constellation aircraft transferred from the Indian Air Force. The induction of the Ilyushin Il-38 in 1977 strengthened the Navy's maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare capability. The Tupolev Tu-142M, inducted into INAS 312 in 1988, extended the Navy's patrol reach across the Indian Ocean Region. The induction of the Boeing P-8I at INS Rajali, Arakkonam, in 2013 marked a further advance, bringing enhanced capabilities in wide-area intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, anti-submarine warfare and maritime strike.

Over the past five decades, the Navy's LRMR aircraft have supported Operations Cactus, Vijay, Parakram and Sindoor, as well as anti-piracy and search and rescue missions. Today, P-8I aircraft of INAS 312 at INS Rajali, Arakkonam, and INAS 316 at INS Hansa, Goa, continue to maintain vigil over the Indian Ocean and beyond, safeguarding India's maritime interests. The Golden Jubilee honours generations of naval aviators, mission crews, maintainers and support personnel whose dedication and professionalism have built and sustained this capability over five decades.