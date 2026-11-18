High Commissions May Hinder India's Insurance For All By 2047 Vision

High commissions and inappropriate pricing of insurance products could undermine the objective of 'Insurance for All by 2047', as increased insurance penetration alone may not serve customers unless policies provide adequate coverage at fair prices, according to a report by Emkay Research. The report said that while low insurance penetration has been widely debated in policy and regulatory circles, the focus should also be on ensuring that insurance products meet customers' protection and savings needs.

It said,“Unless the insurance products on offer have adequate coverage at an appropriate price, there is no real purpose of the increased penetration as that would entail selling inappropriate products at unfair prices”. The report noted that insurance products should primarily serve two purposes: providing risk cover against mortality, morbidity, longevity, catastrophes and accidents, and offering savings and investment opportunities.

According to the report, increasing insurance penetration without ensuring adequate coverage at appropriate prices could lead to the sale of unsuitable products at unfair prices, defeating the purpose of the government's long-term vision. Highlighting concerns around motor insurance and credit life products, the report said these products have largely been used to boost margins or improve the viability of underlying businesses, including original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealerships and lending institutions.

The report said high commission loading has made the pricing of such products inappropriate and argued that insurance should not be allowed to cross-subsidise the core business of lenders or vehicle dealerships. It said credit life insurance should primarily protect lenders and borrowers against non-performing assets arising from mortality-related risks. Lenders, meanwhile, should set interest rates based on their actual cost of funding, operating expenses and associated credit risks.

The research report also questioned the justification for higher commissions on traditional savings products and motor third-party insurance. It said arguments such as the complexity of insurance products requiring greater selling effort or higher commissions on motor third-party insurance to improve compliance do not justify the additional costs passed on to customers.

Drawing a comparison with FASTag and Pollution Under Control (PUC) compliance, the report said these requirements do not involve high commissions, raising questions over why motor third-party insurance should require higher commission payouts. The report noted that the government provides incentives to encourage risk coverage and long-term savings through measures such as GST exemption and tax benefits under Section 10(10D). However, it argued that higher commissions could eventually result in expensive or inappropriate insurance products, weakening the objective of improving financial protection.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) recently, in September, proposed a sweeping overhaul of insurance distribution economics to reduce operational costs, curb mis-selling, and protect policyholders. Specifically, the regulator proposes lowering the Expenses of Management (EoM) caps along a five-year glide path, bringing them down to 12.5% of Gross Direct Premium Income for life insurers and 20% for general insurers. Alongside these expense limits, IRDAI proposes replacing the current flexible payout system with strict, hard commission caps-including up to 25% first-year commissions for individual life agents, 5% to 20% for corporate intermediaries, and zero commission on new vehicle motor third-party policies-while bringing all monetary and non-monetary distributor rewards under a single unified ceiling.