MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Limited has started the first tapping of hot metal from the second furnace at its greenfield ferro chrome expansion project in Kalinganagar, Odisha. The development adds another production unit to the company's expansion programme and moves the project further toward higher operating capacity.

The company informed the stock exchanges about the milestone on November 17, confirming that hot metal tapping from the second furnace had commenced.

Second furnace enters production

The Kalinganagar project is part of IMFA's investment in expanding its ferro chrome manufacturing operations. The company stated that production volumes from the second furnace will be increased gradually.

The first furnace at the project had already commenced hot metal tapping on August 25, 2026. The start of production from the second unit therefore represents the next stage in bringing the expanded facility into operation.

Ferro chrome is an important raw material used in the production of stainless steel. It contributes chromium, which helps improve corrosion resistance, durability and other properties of stainless steel products.

Demand for ferro chrome is closely connected to stainless steel production, industrial manufacturing and developments in the global metals market.

Production ramp-up remains important

The commencement of hot metal tapping is an operational milestone, but it does not mean the furnace has immediately reached its full production capacity.

The company has indicated that volumes will be increased gradually. The pace of the ramp-up will influence how quickly the additional capacity contributes to revenue and operating performance.

Manufacturing output will also depend on factors such as electricity costs, raw material availability, furnace efficiency and demand from stainless steel producers.

Implications for the metals sector

The additional furnace strengthens IMFA's production infrastructure in Odisha, a state with an established metals and mining industry.

For the broader stainless steel supply chain, domestic ferro chrome production remains relevant because the material is a key input for stainless steel manufacturing.

However, higher production capacity does not automatically guarantee stronger profitability. Realisations, energy expenses, production costs and global ferro chrome prices will influence the financial contribution from the expansion.

Investors will monitor the company's next operational update for details on production volumes and the pace at which the second furnace reaches stable operations.