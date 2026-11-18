Kahana Wins Knesset Speaker Post With 66 Votes, Ousting Likud
(MENAFN) Matan Kahana of Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party was elected Knesset speaker late Tuesday with 66 votes, a result made possible by the support of Arab lawmakers.
Kahana beat Likud’s Ofir Katz in the ballot and takes over from Amir Ohana, also of Likud, who held the post before him.
Ahmad Tibi, who heads the Arab Joint List’s parliamentary bloc, described the outcome as a “dramatic step” toward the Change bloc taking control of parliament, its agenda and its committees. He said votes from the Joint List and other Arab lawmakers decided the result. “This is the beginning, and we will keep going.”
Democrats party leader Yair Golan said the government should be the next target. “We have replaced the Knesset speaker, and now we will replace the government. We have begun putting things right,” he said in a post on the US social media platform X.
The win bolsters Eisenkot’s standing in parliament as he tries to assemble a government to replace the administration of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the Oct. 27 election.
President Isaac Herzog assigned Eisenkot the task of forming a government on Nov. 8, after he won recommendations from 67 of the Knesset’s 120 members, against 46 for Netanyahu.
Eisenkot has 28 days to put together a coalition, with a possible 14-day extension.
Kahana beat Likud’s Ofir Katz in the ballot and takes over from Amir Ohana, also of Likud, who held the post before him.
Ahmad Tibi, who heads the Arab Joint List’s parliamentary bloc, described the outcome as a “dramatic step” toward the Change bloc taking control of parliament, its agenda and its committees. He said votes from the Joint List and other Arab lawmakers decided the result. “This is the beginning, and we will keep going.”
Democrats party leader Yair Golan said the government should be the next target. “We have replaced the Knesset speaker, and now we will replace the government. We have begun putting things right,” he said in a post on the US social media platform X.
The win bolsters Eisenkot’s standing in parliament as he tries to assemble a government to replace the administration of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the Oct. 27 election.
President Isaac Herzog assigned Eisenkot the task of forming a government on Nov. 8, after he won recommendations from 67 of the Knesset’s 120 members, against 46 for Netanyahu.
Eisenkot has 28 days to put together a coalition, with a possible 14-day extension.
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