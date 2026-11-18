Nvidia Cautions Customers Over Legal Exposure from Chinese AI Chip Access
(MENAFN) Nvidia has alerted its customers to potential legal consequences under proposed US legislation designed to restrict Chinese companies' remote access to advanced artificial intelligence chips, warning that the measures could create legal risks for both purchasers and the semiconductor manufacturer.
The company reached out to customers purchasing its chips in recent months to discuss the proposed Remote Access Security Act, highlighting concerns surrounding Chinese businesses accessing computing resources hosted in overseas data centers, according to reports citing two individuals familiar with the communications.
Nvidia also reportedly informed customers that it would refuse to supply chips to buyers leasing more than half of their graphics processing unit (GPU) capacity to Chinese companies.
In a separate report earlier this month, it was revealed that Nvidia had verbally advised data center operators to ensure that at least 51% of their computing services were allocated to customers outside China under future agreements.
These developments come as US authorities intensify efforts to prevent foreign entities from accessing advanced American computing infrastructure in ways that could bypass existing export restrictions.
On Monday, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security introduced an interim final rule intended to close regulatory gaps that could allow restrictions to be circumvented through remote computing services provided by data centers located in third countries.
The agency explained that the measure, introduced under instructions from the Treasury Department and National Security Council, seeks to align safeguards governing remote access to sensitive computing technology with the restrictions already applied to its physical exports.
The company reached out to customers purchasing its chips in recent months to discuss the proposed Remote Access Security Act, highlighting concerns surrounding Chinese businesses accessing computing resources hosted in overseas data centers, according to reports citing two individuals familiar with the communications.
Nvidia also reportedly informed customers that it would refuse to supply chips to buyers leasing more than half of their graphics processing unit (GPU) capacity to Chinese companies.
In a separate report earlier this month, it was revealed that Nvidia had verbally advised data center operators to ensure that at least 51% of their computing services were allocated to customers outside China under future agreements.
These developments come as US authorities intensify efforts to prevent foreign entities from accessing advanced American computing infrastructure in ways that could bypass existing export restrictions.
On Monday, the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security introduced an interim final rule intended to close regulatory gaps that could allow restrictions to be circumvented through remote computing services provided by data centers located in third countries.
The agency explained that the measure, introduced under instructions from the Treasury Department and National Security Council, seeks to align safeguards governing remote access to sensitive computing technology with the restrictions already applied to its physical exports.
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