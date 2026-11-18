Kuwait Condemns Iranian Attacks, Warns of Possible Response
(MENAFN) Kuwait strongly denounced repeated Iranian attacks against its territory on Wednesday, including recent drone strikes, describing them as violations of its sovereignty that threaten national security and stability.
In a statement, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said the attacks “constituted a serious breach of international law, the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.”
The ministry cautioned that “continued attacks represented a dangerous escalation threatening regional security and stability and undermining diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation.”
It further stressed that Kuwait “reserves its full right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty, protect its security and defend its territory and vital facilities against any aggression or threat, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and international law.”
Earlier on Wednesday, Kuwait's military announced that its air defense systems were responding to what it described as hostile drones, explaining that any explosions heard in the country would be caused by interception operations.
Meanwhile, the Iranian army said it had launched drone and missile attacks against US military platforms involved in drone and missile operations at Kuwait's Ali Al Salem Air Base.
The latest escalation followed reports by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB on Tuesday that US forces had attacked several sites on Iran's Qeshm Island.
The conflict began on Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Tehran subsequently retaliated by targeting Israel and US military installations across several Arab countries.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June and subsequently entered negotiations. However, discussions later stalled amid disagreements over arrangements to guarantee safe and unrestricted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
In a statement, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said the attacks “constituted a serious breach of international law, the UN Charter and UN Security Council Resolution 2817.”
The ministry cautioned that “continued attacks represented a dangerous escalation threatening regional security and stability and undermining diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalation.”
It further stressed that Kuwait “reserves its full right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty, protect its security and defend its territory and vital facilities against any aggression or threat, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and international law.”
Earlier on Wednesday, Kuwait's military announced that its air defense systems were responding to what it described as hostile drones, explaining that any explosions heard in the country would be caused by interception operations.
Meanwhile, the Iranian army said it had launched drone and missile attacks against US military platforms involved in drone and missile operations at Kuwait's Ali Al Salem Air Base.
The latest escalation followed reports by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB on Tuesday that US forces had attacked several sites on Iran's Qeshm Island.
The conflict began on Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Tehran subsequently retaliated by targeting Israel and US military installations across several Arab countries.
Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June and subsequently entered negotiations. However, discussions later stalled amid disagreements over arrangements to guarantee safe and unrestricted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
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