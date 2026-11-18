Poland Activates Air Defenses Following Russian Strikes on Ukraine
(MENAFN) Poland placed its air defense units on heightened alert after Russia carried out attacks against locations in western Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces announced Tuesday.
“In response to the Russian Federation’s strikes on targets in western Ukraine using air attack assets, the necessary air defense forces and assets have been activated through the Air Operations Center, Air Component Command,” the military command said in a statement published on X.
“These measures are preventive and aimed at securing and protecting Polish airspace, especially in areas adjacent to the threatened regions,” it added.
The command also confirmed that it was closely following developments, stressing that the military units under its supervision “remain on standby to respond.”
Poland, which shares a border with Ukraine and belongs to NATO, has repeatedly increased the operational readiness of its air defense systems and military aircraft whenever Russian forces launch attacks on Ukrainian territory, particularly in areas close to Polish airspace.
A similar response was implemented last month when Russia conducted strikes in western Ukraine, prompting Poland to deploy fighter jets alongside aircraft from allied countries to safeguard its airspace, according to the Polish military.
Meanwhile, NATO has reinforced its defensive capabilities along the alliance's eastern border amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and incidents involving breaches of allied airspace.
“In response to the Russian Federation’s strikes on targets in western Ukraine using air attack assets, the necessary air defense forces and assets have been activated through the Air Operations Center, Air Component Command,” the military command said in a statement published on X.
“These measures are preventive and aimed at securing and protecting Polish airspace, especially in areas adjacent to the threatened regions,” it added.
The command also confirmed that it was closely following developments, stressing that the military units under its supervision “remain on standby to respond.”
Poland, which shares a border with Ukraine and belongs to NATO, has repeatedly increased the operational readiness of its air defense systems and military aircraft whenever Russian forces launch attacks on Ukrainian territory, particularly in areas close to Polish airspace.
A similar response was implemented last month when Russia conducted strikes in western Ukraine, prompting Poland to deploy fighter jets alongside aircraft from allied countries to safeguard its airspace, according to the Polish military.
Meanwhile, NATO has reinforced its defensive capabilities along the alliance's eastern border amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and incidents involving breaches of allied airspace.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment