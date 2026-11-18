Swiss Hotels Join European Legal Action Against Booking.com
(MENAFN) More than 800 hotels across Switzerland have become part of a Europe-wide collective legal case against online reservation platform Booking.com, seeking financial compensation over contractual terms that allegedly undermined competition in the hospitality sector.
According to the Swiss hotel association Hotelleriesuisse, the lawsuit covers 18,135 hotels across 32 countries and seeks compensation for the platform's longstanding use of so-called price parity clauses.
These contractual provisions reportedly prevented accommodation providers from advertising cheaper rates or offering more favorable booking conditions through rival platforms or their own websites compared with the prices listed on Booking.com.
Participation in the legal proceedings has expanded considerably since the claim was submitted to the Amsterdam District Court in late January. At the time of filing, 3,087 hotels had registered to take part, according to the Hotel Claims Alliance, the Dutch foundation overseeing the case.
The organization estimates that the compensation sought could reach several billion euros, including interest. It also confirmed that the registration process has concluded and that the first court hearing is anticipated in 2027.
Bookinghas rejected the accusations made against it.
In Switzerland, price parity requirements have been prohibited since 2022 under measures introduced to strengthen competition and protect fairness in the hotel reservation industry.
According to the Swiss hotel association Hotelleriesuisse, the lawsuit covers 18,135 hotels across 32 countries and seeks compensation for the platform's longstanding use of so-called price parity clauses.
These contractual provisions reportedly prevented accommodation providers from advertising cheaper rates or offering more favorable booking conditions through rival platforms or their own websites compared with the prices listed on Booking.com.
Participation in the legal proceedings has expanded considerably since the claim was submitted to the Amsterdam District Court in late January. At the time of filing, 3,087 hotels had registered to take part, according to the Hotel Claims Alliance, the Dutch foundation overseeing the case.
The organization estimates that the compensation sought could reach several billion euros, including interest. It also confirmed that the registration process has concluded and that the first court hearing is anticipated in 2027.
Bookinghas rejected the accusations made against it.
In Switzerland, price parity requirements have been prohibited since 2022 under measures introduced to strengthen competition and protect fairness in the hotel reservation industry.
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