Tusk Beats No-Confidence Vote 242-200 as Court Row Deepens
(MENAFN) Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s coalition government withstood a no-confidence vote in Poland’s parliament on Tuesday, as a bitter fight over the Constitutional Tribunal continues to roil the country.
The Sejm, the lower house, defeated the motion by 242 votes to 200, with no abstentions, after a heated debate over the government’s economic record and Poland’s ongoing constitutional crisis.
The opposition Rozwoj Plus (Development Plus) parliamentary group, led by former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, brought the motion and put forward former parliamentary speaker Marek Jurek to head an interim government.
Because Polish law requires a constructive no-confidence vote, the motion needed at least 231 votes in the 460-seat chamber, along with the simultaneous election of a successor prime minister.
The vote came after weeks of mounting tension over the tribunal, with rival political camps contesting the legitimacy of judicial appointments and who controls the institution.
Morawiecki accused Tusk’s administration of eroding democratic institutions, citing its recent moves involving the tribunal, which has long been at the heart of a dispute over appointments and political control. He argued that the row was diverting attention from growing economic and social problems.
The former prime minister also called for an end to the political dominance of Poland’s two main rival blocs. He said Jurek could lead a caretaker administration able to ease tensions and restore constitutional stability.
Governing coalition lawmakers rejected the allegations and defended Tusk’s record on economic management, infrastructure investment and defense spending. Tusk dismissed the opposition’s move as political theater and challenged Morawiecki’s claims on inflation, the rule of law and government integrity.
The government took office in December 2023 and remains in power ahead of parliamentary elections set for autumn 2027, though the constitutional standoff continues to dominate Polish politics.
The Sejm, the lower house, defeated the motion by 242 votes to 200, with no abstentions, after a heated debate over the government’s economic record and Poland’s ongoing constitutional crisis.
The opposition Rozwoj Plus (Development Plus) parliamentary group, led by former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, brought the motion and put forward former parliamentary speaker Marek Jurek to head an interim government.
Because Polish law requires a constructive no-confidence vote, the motion needed at least 231 votes in the 460-seat chamber, along with the simultaneous election of a successor prime minister.
The vote came after weeks of mounting tension over the tribunal, with rival political camps contesting the legitimacy of judicial appointments and who controls the institution.
Morawiecki accused Tusk’s administration of eroding democratic institutions, citing its recent moves involving the tribunal, which has long been at the heart of a dispute over appointments and political control. He argued that the row was diverting attention from growing economic and social problems.
The former prime minister also called for an end to the political dominance of Poland’s two main rival blocs. He said Jurek could lead a caretaker administration able to ease tensions and restore constitutional stability.
Governing coalition lawmakers rejected the allegations and defended Tusk’s record on economic management, infrastructure investment and defense spending. Tusk dismissed the opposition’s move as political theater and challenged Morawiecki’s claims on inflation, the rule of law and government integrity.
The government took office in December 2023 and remains in power ahead of parliamentary elections set for autumn 2027, though the constitutional standoff continues to dominate Polish politics.
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