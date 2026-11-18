Carney Positions Canada as Energy Powerhouse in Asia-Pacific Trade Expansion
(MENAFN) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney presented Canada as a major force in energy and critical minerals on Wednesday, emphasizing the country's ambition to strengthen its sovereignty and collective resilience by expanding trade ties across the Asia-Pacific region.
"We are turning global uncertainty into national opportunity in a more dangerous and divided world, Canada is choosing a path toward a stronger, more prosperous, more resilient future," Carney told business leaders during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Shenzhen, China.
Addressing Canada's renewed diplomatic engagement with Beijing, its second-largest trading partner, Carney highlighted recent progress in bilateral economic relations. He noted that Ottawa and Beijing had extended tariff relief measures, restoring market access for more than 90% of Canadian trade previously affected by the restrictions. The two countries also renewed a central bank currency swap arrangement to reduce dependence on "too few currencies or single payment channels."
Describing Canada as "a Pacific nation," Carney outlined Ottawa's plans to expand tariff-free consumer access to 1.5 billion people in the coming months. He pointed to completed free-trade negotiations with Southeast Asian partners, alongside ongoing discussions with Thailand and India, as part of the broader diversification strategy.
Over the past year, Canada concluded more than 50 agreements covering critical minerals with over 15 countries, generating investment opportunities worth 20 billion Canadian dollars ($14 billion), according to Carney.
The prime minister also outlined ambitious plans to strengthen Canada's energy exports, pledging to quadruple liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments to Asian markets by the end of the decade. The target builds on more than 11 million tons exported since June last year.
Additionally, Ottawa intends to advance the Pacific Link oil pipeline project and stimulate 1 trillion Canadian dollars ($698.4 billion) in domestic investment over the next five years.
"We are turning global uncertainty into national opportunity in a more dangerous and divided world, Canada is choosing a path toward a stronger, more prosperous, more resilient future," Carney told business leaders during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Shenzhen, China.
Addressing Canada's renewed diplomatic engagement with Beijing, its second-largest trading partner, Carney highlighted recent progress in bilateral economic relations. He noted that Ottawa and Beijing had extended tariff relief measures, restoring market access for more than 90% of Canadian trade previously affected by the restrictions. The two countries also renewed a central bank currency swap arrangement to reduce dependence on "too few currencies or single payment channels."
Describing Canada as "a Pacific nation," Carney outlined Ottawa's plans to expand tariff-free consumer access to 1.5 billion people in the coming months. He pointed to completed free-trade negotiations with Southeast Asian partners, alongside ongoing discussions with Thailand and India, as part of the broader diversification strategy.
Over the past year, Canada concluded more than 50 agreements covering critical minerals with over 15 countries, generating investment opportunities worth 20 billion Canadian dollars ($14 billion), according to Carney.
The prime minister also outlined ambitious plans to strengthen Canada's energy exports, pledging to quadruple liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments to Asian markets by the end of the decade. The target builds on more than 11 million tons exported since June last year.
Additionally, Ottawa intends to advance the Pacific Link oil pipeline project and stimulate 1 trillion Canadian dollars ($698.4 billion) in domestic investment over the next five years.
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