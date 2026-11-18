Trump Begins Asian Tour with Diplomatic Meetings in Manila
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump arrived in Manila on Tuesday at approximately 5.53 pm (0953GMT) to participate in a series of high-level regional meetings, launching an Asian tour that will also include a two-day visit to China.
During his stay in the Philippine capital, Trump is expected to meet with leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), which brings together the US, Australia, India, and Japan.
The meeting represents the first summit involving leaders of the four-nation grouping since September 2024.
Trump's agenda also includes participation in engagements with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), alongside a ceremony to sign a trade agreement with Thailand.
Following scheduled bilateral discussions with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, the US president will head to Shenzhen in southeastern China to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
His China visit will also feature an unprecedented three-way meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
During his stay in the Philippine capital, Trump is expected to meet with leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), which brings together the US, Australia, India, and Japan.
The meeting represents the first summit involving leaders of the four-nation grouping since September 2024.
Trump's agenda also includes participation in engagements with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), alongside a ceremony to sign a trade agreement with Thailand.
Following scheduled bilateral discussions with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday, the US president will head to Shenzhen in southeastern China to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
His China visit will also feature an unprecedented three-way meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
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