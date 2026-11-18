Russia, Ukraine Exchange Strike Accusations After Deadly Attacks
(MENAFN) At least two people were reported killed in Crimea and another two in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region as Moscow and Kyiv exchanged accusations over overnight aerial attacks that also prompted temporary closures of major bridges.
Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed leader of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014 in a move widely considered illegal, announced on Telegram that a Ukrainian drone strike had killed two people in the peninsula's Leninsky district. The deaths were reported hours after he disclosed an attack on the Kerch Bridge, a key route linking Crimea with mainland Russia, which led to a temporary halt in traffic.
“We ask residents and visitors of Crimea to refrain from traveling toward the bridge and to take the restrictions into account when planning their routes,” Aksyonov said, following another Ukrainian attack targeting the crossing a day earlier.
Russia's Transport Ministry subsequently confirmed that both road traffic and railway services had been suspended on the bridge, which was constructed by Moscow in 2018.
The country's Investigative Committee later reported that the latest attacks on Monday and Tuesday had caused structural damage to the bridge. Authorities said an investigation into the incidents was underway.
Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Russian air defenses had intercepted approximately 800 drones approaching the wider Moscow region between 1400GMT Monday and 0400GMT Tuesday. According to his statement, 321 of the unmanned aircraft were brought down while approaching the Russian capital.
Sergey Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed leader of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014 in a move widely considered illegal, announced on Telegram that a Ukrainian drone strike had killed two people in the peninsula's Leninsky district. The deaths were reported hours after he disclosed an attack on the Kerch Bridge, a key route linking Crimea with mainland Russia, which led to a temporary halt in traffic.
“We ask residents and visitors of Crimea to refrain from traveling toward the bridge and to take the restrictions into account when planning their routes,” Aksyonov said, following another Ukrainian attack targeting the crossing a day earlier.
Russia's Transport Ministry subsequently confirmed that both road traffic and railway services had been suspended on the bridge, which was constructed by Moscow in 2018.
The country's Investigative Committee later reported that the latest attacks on Monday and Tuesday had caused structural damage to the bridge. Authorities said an investigation into the incidents was underway.
Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said Russian air defenses had intercepted approximately 800 drones approaching the wider Moscow region between 1400GMT Monday and 0400GMT Tuesday. According to his statement, 321 of the unmanned aircraft were brought down while approaching the Russian capital.
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