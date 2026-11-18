I am a Professor in soil-landscape modelling. I was a Future Fellow of the Australian Research Council. My interest is in finding how soil changes in space and time. I am a theme leader on Carbon, Water & Soil at the Sydney Institute of Agriculture. I am also a member of the Sydney South East Asia Centre.

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