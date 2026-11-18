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Further progress in normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan could create conditions for an upgrade of Armenia's sovereign credit rating, according to a report published on Wednesday by Dutch financial services group ING.

The report identifies the normalization of relations with Azerbaijan and Türkiye as one of the factors that could support Armenia's creditworthiness, alongside structural economic reforms, stronger exports and improved fiscal management.

According to ING analysts, the positive outlooks assigned by credit rating agencies largely depend on whether Armenia can sustain its recent economic growth and translate it into broader, long-term improvements.

"Currently, the positive forecasts of rating agencies highlight the issue of whether high economic growth will be sustainable on a broader scale. Continuing structural reforms, increasing exports and employment, budget consolidation ensuring stabilization of public debt, reducing borrowing costs through the development of the domestic capital market, as well as achieving continuous progress in the process of normalizing relations with Azerbaijan and Turkey may provide the basis for further upgrading of the rating in the future," the report stated.

However, ING expressed a more cautious assessment of Armenia's economic prospects, identifying several structural vulnerabilities that could constrain future improvements in its sovereign credit rating.

The report highlighted the risks of renewed geopolitical tensions, domestic political instability and a possible weakening of the factors that have supported Armenia's economic expansion since 2022.

Analysts also warned that insufficient investment in productivity-enhancing sectors could undermine the sustainability of economic growth.

"Our assessment of the situation is somewhat less optimistic. The ongoing dual deficit in the budget and current account, as well as close economic ties with Russia, remain Armenia's main vulnerabilities," the report noted.

According to ING, Russia continues to account for approximately 80% of Armenia's natural gas imports, one-third of its foreign trade turnover and around two-thirds of incoming remittances.

The report suggests that Armenia's economic diversification away from Russia is likely to proceed gradually rather than through a sudden restructuring of existing trade and financial relationships.

"Our baseline scenario assumes a gradual diversification of economic ties with Russia, rather than a sharp severance. However, the continued dependence on financial and economic flows related to Russia explains why we assess the prospects for a future rating upgrade more cautiously than the positive forecasts of rating agencies," ING stated.

The group's baseline forecast anticipates that Armenia's sovereign credit rating will remain at the current BB- level.

Nevertheless, ING acknowledged that more substantial progress in the normalization process with Azerbaijan could strengthen the conditions for a future rating upgrade.

The assessment comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to consolidate peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia following the agreements reached in Washington on August 8, 2025.

During the Washington meeting, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, US President Donald Trump and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a Joint Declaration outlining commitments related to advancing the peace process.

On the same day, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan initialed the draft Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.

The foreign ministers also signed a joint appeal to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office concerning the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process and its associated structures.