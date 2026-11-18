MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this in its Facebook update on the situation as of 08:00 on Wednesday, November 18.

Russian forces carried out two missile strikes and 87 airstrikes, dropping 220 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian troops deployed 6,990 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,418 shelling attacks.

The settlements of Luzhky, Koreniok, Bilovody, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove and Kindrativka in Sumy region came under Russian attack.

Ukraine's Air Force, missile forces and artillery struck one area where Russian personnel were concentrated.

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In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, Ukrainian forces repelled six attacks near Tsehelne, Rybalchyne, Okhrimivka, Mykolaivka and Zarubynka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled 12 Russian attacks near Lyman, Nove and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, Russian forces launched three attacks near Yampil and Ozerne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, 12 enemy attacks were recorded near Kostiantynivka, Novoselivka and Dovha Balka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukraine's Defence Forces stopped 18 Russian attacks near Hruzke, Kucheriv Yar, Vilne, Dobropillia, Svitle, Myrne, Serhiivka and Molodetske.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attacks towards Barvinivka, Yehorivka, Kosivtseve and Herasymivka.

Russian forces did not conduct offensive operations in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna, Kupiansk, Kramatorsk, Oleksandrivka, Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions.

No signs of Russian offensive group formations were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia's total estimated military losses since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, reached approximately 1,629,010 personnel as of November 18, 2026.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine