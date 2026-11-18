MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Finance Ministry outlined the outcome of the discussions with the IMF mission.

"Based on the results of the discussions, representatives of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, the National Bank of Ukraine, other state authorities, and IMF experts achieved good progress in agreeing on economic policy measures," the ministry said.

The IMF noted stronger program performance compared with the first review, despite a more challenging security and economic environment.

According to preliminary data, Ukraine met all quantitative performance criteria as of the end of September. Four of the six structural benchmarks due by the end of October have been completed, while progress has been made on the remaining two.

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The IMF emphasized the need to safeguard fiscal and debt sustainability, particularly in the preparation of the 2027 state budget. Key priorities include mobilizing domestic revenue, reducing the shadow economy and reforming the simplified tax system.

Given Ukraine's substantial financing needs for defense and reconstruction, the IMF stressed the need to prioritize budget spending and limit new expenditure initiatives to programs with demonstrable economic and social benefits.

The IMF also noted significant progress in reforming Ukraine's public investment management system. Financial sector resilience, anti-corruption policy, energy sector reform and corporate governance of state-owned enterprises remain key areas of focus under the program.

The ministry said discussions would continue virtually. Following receipt of the necessary financial assurances from international partners on future assistance, the review results will be submitted to the IMF Executive Board for consideration.

As reported, the IMF mission began work on November 9, 2026, on the second and third reviews of Ukraine's Extended Fund Facility program.

The IMF Executive Board approved a four-year, $8.1 billion Extended Fund Facility program for Ukraine on February 26, 2026.

The arrangement runs through 2029. Since its approval, Ukraine has received about $2.2 billion in EFF funding for the state budget.

The outcome of the second and third reviews will determine whether Ukraine receives the next $1.6 billion tranche.

Photo: Finance Ministry