MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the information was reported by the ASTRA Telegram channel.

The operational headquarters of the Krasnodar region reported fires at two enterprises in the Seversky district following a UAV attack. The Afipsky and Ilsky oil refineries are located in this district.

"During the UAV attack in the Seversky district, fires broke out at two enterprises as a result of falling drone debris. Drone fragments were also found at nine locations, including the courtyards of private homes and on streets," the regional operational headquarters reported.

As Ukrinform previously reported, both refineries have been targeted by drone attacks before.

In particular, on the night of November 6, a group of drones attacked the Afipsky refinery, one of the key oil-processing facilities in southern Russia.

Following the completion of the first stage of reconstruction in March 2025, the refinery's processing capacity reached 9.1 million tonnes of oil per year, approximately 3% of Russia's total refining capacity.

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Its main products include gasoline, including gasoline fractions and commercial petrol, diesel fuel, including Euro-5 diesel, and other light petroleum products, including kerosene fractions. These products are also used to supply the Russian military.

On the night of November 16, Ukraine's Defence Forces struck the Ilsky oil refinery.

It is one of the largest refineries in southern Russia, with the capacity to process approximately 6.6 million tonnes of oil annually.

Its products are used, among other purposes, to meet the needs of the Russian Armed Forces. Its southern location makes the refinery particularly important to the Russian military, as fuel can be transported from there along the shortest routes to Russian forces on the front line and in temporarily occupied Crimea.

First photo is illustrative