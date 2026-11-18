MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Peshawar: The 109th meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) was held after a delay of more than a year, during which several important decisions were approved to address the challenges faced by small industries in the province.

The meeting was chaired by Adviser to the Chief Minister on Industries and Commerce and Board Chairman Dr Muhammad Irshad. Participants approved the immediate removal of encroachments from industrial zones and the construction of an access road to Peshawar Industrial Park.

Also Read: Slow Over Rates Cost Pakistan and Sri Lanka WTC Points After First Test

The board also agreed in principle to develop an annual calendar of activities for future meetings, digitise all official affairs, and resolve employees' issues related to service structure, honorariums and pensions.

The meeting also approved a proposal to display only products manufactured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the KP Arts and Crafts Gallery in Islamabad.

Dr Muhammad Irshad said protecting industries and industrialists was a government priority. He added that instead of shutting down existing businesses, the government would take steps to bring them within the legal framework.