French Workers Stage Nationwide Protests Over Pay Disputes
(MENAFN) France is bracing for widespread industrial action and public demonstrations as trade unions call on government employees and railway staff to protest over salaries, disrupting regional rail connections and forcing the closure of several metro stations in Paris.
Protests are scheduled to take place in dozens of locations nationwide, with student organizations and Yellow Vest campaigners also expected to participate in the demonstrations.
Police estimates suggest that between 220,000 and 300,000 people could take part in the nationwide mobilization, including an estimated 40,000 to 80,000 demonstrators in the French capital.
The unions are urging the country's 5.8 million public sector workers to join the strikes, arguing that the government's latest compensation measures fail to address their demands. Their main objective is to secure an increase in the benchmark used to determine the basic salaries of civil servants, claiming that employees' purchasing power has declined by 16% since 2017.
However, the proposed 2027 government budget maintains the salary calculation rate at its existing level for a fourth consecutive year.
Government spokesperson Mathieu Lefevre said discussions were already underway to reassess civil service salary structures. He added that the minister responsible for public accounts would hold talks with trade union representatives following the public sector elections scheduled for Dec. 11.
Meanwhile, national railway operator SNCF has announced reduced operations across the Paris region and cautioned passengers about possible interruptions to certain regional routes. Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot, however, indicated that the majority of train services were expected to operate almost normally.
Protests are scheduled to take place in dozens of locations nationwide, with student organizations and Yellow Vest campaigners also expected to participate in the demonstrations.
Police estimates suggest that between 220,000 and 300,000 people could take part in the nationwide mobilization, including an estimated 40,000 to 80,000 demonstrators in the French capital.
The unions are urging the country's 5.8 million public sector workers to join the strikes, arguing that the government's latest compensation measures fail to address their demands. Their main objective is to secure an increase in the benchmark used to determine the basic salaries of civil servants, claiming that employees' purchasing power has declined by 16% since 2017.
However, the proposed 2027 government budget maintains the salary calculation rate at its existing level for a fourth consecutive year.
Government spokesperson Mathieu Lefevre said discussions were already underway to reassess civil service salary structures. He added that the minister responsible for public accounts would hold talks with trade union representatives following the public sector elections scheduled for Dec. 11.
Meanwhile, national railway operator SNCF has announced reduced operations across the Paris region and cautioned passengers about possible interruptions to certain regional routes. Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot, however, indicated that the majority of train services were expected to operate almost normally.
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