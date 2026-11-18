MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply has issued a tender to purchase 100,000 or 120,000 tonnes of wheat.

The ministry invited interested parties to visit its Tenders Department to obtain a copy of the tender invitation, which includes the terms and technical specifications, for a non-refundable fee of JD650. The deadline for submitting bids is 2 p.m. next Tuesday.

The ministry stipulated that bidders must provide a valid occupational license and a certified copy of their commercial registration, issued no more than 30 days before the bid opening date.

//Petra// WH