Ministry Floats Tender To Purchase Up To 120,000 Tonnes Of Wheat
Amman, Nov. 18 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply has issued a tender to purchase 100,000 or 120,000 tonnes of wheat.
The ministry invited interested parties to visit its Tenders Department to obtain a copy of the tender invitation, which includes the terms and technical specifications, for a non-refundable fee of JD650. The deadline for submitting bids is 2 p.m. next Tuesday.
The ministry stipulated that bidders must provide a valid occupational license and a certified copy of their commercial registration, issued no more than 30 days before the bid opening date.
//Petra// WH
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