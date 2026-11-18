Cura Goes Above The Line For The First Time Since 1999
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: For twenty-seven years, every person who came to Cura was handed it by somebody. A doctor. A chemist. A mother. A neighbour who had used it for years. Since it was founded in 1999 Cura has never spoken to a consumer directly. On Sunday morning, on a road in Delhi, it started.
Cura has put up its first billboards, carrying the Health+ range of herbal juices. On the Hindi one a woman is bent over a field, harvesting by hand, in black and white while the land behind her stays green. Above her, Sehat Ka Naya Andaaz. Below, Nature Se Seedha, Aapke Ghar Tak. At her feet, loose amla, jeera and ginger, the same herbs inside the bottles beside her. The English execution is plainer: Cura Health Plus, Herbal Juices for Gut and Liver.
The boards are the most visible part of something wider. A digital and social campaign runs alongside them, the products sit on Cura's own store and on the marketplaces people already buy from, and Cura's in-house doctor publishes on gut and liver health under her own name.
What holds those surfaces together is unusual: every one points away from Cura's own marketing, towards something a person can check.
The pack does it first. Each bottle names the district its herbs were grown in, every ingredient with its botanical name and quantity per 100ml, and the forty-eight hours of brewing. The billboards do it next. There is no website on them, no QR code and no phone number. Where a brand puts its own address, Cura has printed a Google search: Cura Health Plus Range.
“There are too many brands claiming too many things about what is natural and what is not, and people are being misled into choosing the wrong one. In wellness, that is not a marketing problem. It is a duty,” said Rakshit Rastogi, Chief Marketing Officer, Cura Ayurvedic & Unani Limited.“So we did not reach for clever words. We wrote in Hindi and English, because our buyer is not only the person who reads English; she is also sixty and thinks in Hindi. There is a farmer on that board and the actual herbs, because that is what is in the bottle. And we could have printed our website on it, but on our own website we would only praise ourselves. So we printed a search instead. Search Cura Health Plus Range, and you get the articles and the publications and whatever the internet says about us, not what we say about us.”
Cura built a business of more than a hundred crore in revenue, and more than three thousand doctors who recommend it by name, without ever advertising. The belief was that the product was the moat and distribution would carry it. For twenty-seven years it held.
“A company this old does not spend on advertising lightly, and for twenty-seven years we never had to,” said Aditya Mihir, Executive Director, Cura Ayurvedic & Unani Limited.“Distribution built this business. Five manufacturing units, more than six hundred products, roughly seventeen thousand pincodes. What distribution cannot do is tell somebody who we are. For most of those years the trust was real, but it was not ours. It belonged to the doctor who explained the product, or the chemist who handed it over, and that lasts exactly until the day they hand over something else. We are not advertising to change what is in the bottle. Nothing in the bottle has changed. We are doing it so the person drinking it knows who made it, and can decide for themselves whether that is a company worth trusting. This is the first time we have said it in our own words.”
The search line also solves outdoor's oldest problem. Branded search on that phrase was measured before the boards went up, and against that baseline now. That number decides how much further Cura takes this.
Nothing claims more than the packs do: Cura Gut Health+ supports healthy digestion, Cura Liv Health+ supports healthy liver function. The creative was made in house. The billboards run until 25 November.
About Cura
Cura is a wellness brand built on Ayurvedic science and on process: 48 hour fresh brewed formulations instead of extracts, India's first solar powered manufacturing line, and 65+ patented products. That is the science behind a 27-year-old business and 3,000+ doctors who recommend it by name. Cura Hai, Toh Health Hai.
Cura has put up its first billboards, carrying the Health+ range of herbal juices. On the Hindi one a woman is bent over a field, harvesting by hand, in black and white while the land behind her stays green. Above her, Sehat Ka Naya Andaaz. Below, Nature Se Seedha, Aapke Ghar Tak. At her feet, loose amla, jeera and ginger, the same herbs inside the bottles beside her. The English execution is plainer: Cura Health Plus, Herbal Juices for Gut and Liver.
The boards are the most visible part of something wider. A digital and social campaign runs alongside them, the products sit on Cura's own store and on the marketplaces people already buy from, and Cura's in-house doctor publishes on gut and liver health under her own name.
What holds those surfaces together is unusual: every one points away from Cura's own marketing, towards something a person can check.
The pack does it first. Each bottle names the district its herbs were grown in, every ingredient with its botanical name and quantity per 100ml, and the forty-eight hours of brewing. The billboards do it next. There is no website on them, no QR code and no phone number. Where a brand puts its own address, Cura has printed a Google search: Cura Health Plus Range.
“There are too many brands claiming too many things about what is natural and what is not, and people are being misled into choosing the wrong one. In wellness, that is not a marketing problem. It is a duty,” said Rakshit Rastogi, Chief Marketing Officer, Cura Ayurvedic & Unani Limited.“So we did not reach for clever words. We wrote in Hindi and English, because our buyer is not only the person who reads English; she is also sixty and thinks in Hindi. There is a farmer on that board and the actual herbs, because that is what is in the bottle. And we could have printed our website on it, but on our own website we would only praise ourselves. So we printed a search instead. Search Cura Health Plus Range, and you get the articles and the publications and whatever the internet says about us, not what we say about us.”
Cura built a business of more than a hundred crore in revenue, and more than three thousand doctors who recommend it by name, without ever advertising. The belief was that the product was the moat and distribution would carry it. For twenty-seven years it held.
“A company this old does not spend on advertising lightly, and for twenty-seven years we never had to,” said Aditya Mihir, Executive Director, Cura Ayurvedic & Unani Limited.“Distribution built this business. Five manufacturing units, more than six hundred products, roughly seventeen thousand pincodes. What distribution cannot do is tell somebody who we are. For most of those years the trust was real, but it was not ours. It belonged to the doctor who explained the product, or the chemist who handed it over, and that lasts exactly until the day they hand over something else. We are not advertising to change what is in the bottle. Nothing in the bottle has changed. We are doing it so the person drinking it knows who made it, and can decide for themselves whether that is a company worth trusting. This is the first time we have said it in our own words.”
The search line also solves outdoor's oldest problem. Branded search on that phrase was measured before the boards went up, and against that baseline now. That number decides how much further Cura takes this.
Nothing claims more than the packs do: Cura Gut Health+ supports healthy digestion, Cura Liv Health+ supports healthy liver function. The creative was made in house. The billboards run until 25 November.
About Cura
Cura is a wellness brand built on Ayurvedic science and on process: 48 hour fresh brewed formulations instead of extracts, India's first solar powered manufacturing line, and 65+ patented products. That is the science behind a 27-year-old business and 3,000+ doctors who recommend it by name. Cura Hai, Toh Health Hai.
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