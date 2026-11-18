MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Middle Corridor holds economic and strategic importance for Germany, German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul said in response to Trend 's question during a joint briefing with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday, November 18.

Wadephul noted that one of the primary objectives of Germany and the European Union is to identify reliable partners in both the political and economic spheres.

"For this very reason, we promote free trade agreements and work to ensure that infrastructure enables us to better establish connections with promising partners.

In this context, the Middle Corridor holds strategic importance for Europe. That is why its implementation is one of the priority projects on which the European Union and Germany are actively working.

I hope that we'll be able to achieve positive results in the near future. I will also work to advance this objective in Armenia and urge the country to move towards concrete, practical steps on this project," he said.