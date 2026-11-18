MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPPen, a leading digital art innovation brand, is launching its annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotional event worldwide from November 19 through December 5 (dates vary by region, subject to local official and Amazon store listings). This year-end campaign offers savings of up to 50% on industry-leading drawing tablets, drawing displays, drawing pads, and note pads. Deals are available across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and key international markets via XPPen official stores and Amazon stores.

Whether stepping into digital art for the first time, pursuing personal creative projects, illustrating as an independent artist, or upgrading workstations across an entire creative studio, digital artists can find their ideal match across a versatile lineup of both portable and professional-grade digital drawing devices.









Featured Black Friday & Cyber Monday Highlights

For the featured highlights below and more exclusive holiday deals across the full lineup, visit XPPen official stores and Amazon stores, where final pricing and promotional details are subject to live store listings and may vary by region.

Drawing Pad / Drawing Display Deals in US:









Magic Pro 13 Professional Drawing Pad

Magic Pro 13 is a professional all-scenario drawing pad connecting mobile inspiration with professional creation, earning multiple“Best of IFA” awards following its debut. It also functions as a desktop-grade drawing display through its industry-first hardware-level Drawing Display Mode via a single full-featured USB-C cable. Equipped with a 3K 120Hz paper-like display and the 16K-pressure X4 Smart Chip Stylus, it offers a versatile creative software ecosystem, featuring dedicated apps including Shelf for organizing visual references and Canvas for capturing inspiration.









Artist Ultra 14 Drawing Display

Artist Ultra 14 is a 14-inch portable drawing display with a 2.8K OLED touchscreen (90Hz, 16:10), featuring Calman-verified studio-grade color accuracy (Delta E<1), the multi-point X-Touch solution, and dual X3 Pro styluses with 16K pressure levels. Built into an ultra-slim 6mm body weighing just 720g, it combines flagship-level performance with exceptional portability, empowering creators to bring professional creativity wherever inspiration strikes.

Drawing Display Deals in UK:









Artist 16 3rd Drawing Display

Artist 16 3rd is a portable 15.4-inch drawing display with a golden 16:9 aspect ratio, featuring the all-new dual X-Dial shortcut system and an upgraded X4 Smart Chip Stylus with 16K pressure levels. Designed for entry-level creators, it brings professional efficiency and an immersive creative experience to those just starting their journey.

Drawing Display Deals in FR:









Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) 4K Drawing Display

Artist Pro 24 (Gen 2) 4K is a 23.8-inch drawing display that pioneers Calman Verified status with exceptional color accuracy (ΔE < 1) and an extensive color gamut. Featuring 4K UHD resolution to bring every detail to life, it couples dual X3 Pro Chip styluses delivering 16K pressure levels with an anti-glare etched glass surface and user-centric design to offer an authentic, paper-like digital creation experience.

Drawing Display Deals in ES:









Artist 13.3 Pro V2 Drawing Display

Artist 13.3 Pro V2 is a mid-range drawing display featuring a 13.3-inch full-laminated screen, designed for digital artists, illustrators, animators, and graphic designers. With its blend of portability and professional-grade features, it caters to beginners, intermediate users, freelancers, hobbyists, and even professionals who require a compact but powerful creative tool.

Drawing Display Deals in JP:









Artist Pro 22 (Gen 2) Drawing Display

Artist Pro 22 (Gen 2) is a 21.5-inch 2.5K QHD professional drawing display designed to significantly elevate your creative experience. Featuring full-laminated AG nano-etched glass and Calman-verified color accuracy (Delta E<1, 99% Adobe RGB), it displays every stroke with precision, sharpness, and fine details. Powered by the 16K-pressure X3 Pro stylus and bundled with the ACK05 shortcut remote and ACS02 adjustable stand, it delivers a complete, professional workflow.

Note Pad Deals in RU:









Magic Note Pad

Magic Note Pad combines a paper-like writing feel with an open Android ecosystem. Featuring an eye-friendly 90Hz X-Paper display, this 3-in-1 color note pad lets you seamlessly switch between three display modes (Nature Color, Light Color, and Ink Paper) to transform how you read, write, and create. Powered by the 16K ultra-sensitive X3 Pro Pencil 2, it is your ultimate portable companion for work, study, and daily productivity.

Drawing Tablet Deals in Mexico:









Deco 01 V3 Drawing Tablet

Deco 01 V3 is an ultra-slim (8mm) pen tablet with a spacious 10" x 6.25" work area. It features 8,192 pressure levels, 60-degree tilt support, and 8 customizable shortcut keys. Designed for beginners, students, and remote educators, this portable, budget-friendly tablet is ideal for drawing, note-taking, and online classes.

Upgrade Your Creative Setup This Holiday Season

This year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday event marks an ideal window to refresh desktop workstations, explore standalone mobile workflows, or invest in professional-grade gear.

Holiday deals are now live across official stores and Amazon, with local promotions also available in other regions worldwide:

CONTACT: Enni Lin,...