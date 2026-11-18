MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The KuKirin G2 combines a powerful motor, long-range battery, and dual suspension at a more affordable Black Friday price.

Hongkong, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Friday deals are starting to roll in, and the KuKirin G2 is one electric scooter worth checking out. Featuring an 800W motor, a range of up to 34 miles, and front and rear suspension, the G2 offers a solid set of features for riders looking for more than a basic entry-level scooter.









KuKirin is an electric scooter brand known for offering performance-focused models at competitive prices. Its scooters combine powerful motors, practical features, and designs built for different riding needs. The G2 is one of the brand's popular models, bringing together solid performance, riding comfort, and everyday usability without the premium price tag.









Normally priced at $629, the KuKirin G2 is now available for $599 during the Black Friday sale, saving buyers $30.

KuKirin G2 Black Friday Deal: Now $599 Instead of $629

For this year's Black Friday promotion, KuKirin has reduced the G2's price to $599, down from its regular selling price of $629.

The $30 price cut makes the G2 a little more appealing, especially considering what comes included. An 800W motor, dual suspension, front and rear disc brakes, and a 48V battery are all part of the package.

For riders comparing electric scooters around the $600 mark, these are useful features to have. The combination of motor power and suspension is particularly appealing for those who want to tackle hills, enjoy longer rides, or deal with less-than-perfect pavement.

The Black Friday offer is available through the KuKirin US online store, where shoppers can find the latest pricing and ordering details.

What Does the KuKirin G2 Offer? 800W Motor, 34-Mile Range and Dual Suspension









At the heart of the KuKirin G2 is an 800W brushless hub motor. According to the manufacturer, the scooter can reach speeds of up to 28 mph and handle inclines of up to 20 degrees. Three selectable speed modes give riders more flexibility when adjusting to different riding conditions.

Power comes from a 48V 15.6Ah lithium battery, which delivers a claimed range of up to 34 miles on a single charge. That should provide enough range for a variety of recreational rides, although actual mileage will depend on factors such as rider weight, speed, terrain, and weather. A full recharge takes approximately eight to nine hours.

Ride comfort is another area where the G2 has plenty to offer. Its front and rear suspension helps absorb bumps and vibrations, while the 10-inch tubeless tires provide additional cushioning on uneven surfaces. The wide deck also gives riders more room to position their feet comfortably.









For braking, the G2 uses front and rear disc brakes supported by an electronic braking system. The scooter also features a handlebar display showing essential information such as current speed and remaining battery level.

Other practical features include LED lighting, turn signals, and a folding mechanism that makes the scooter easier to store or fit into a vehicle. With a maximum load capacity of approximately 264 pounds, the G2 accommodates a range of riders. It weighs around 56 pounds, however, so carrying it for extended periods may not be particularly convenient.









The KuKirin G2 brings together a capable motor, a sizable battery, and suspension at both ends without pushing the price into a higher category. As with other electric scooters, riders should check local regulations before using it on public roads, since speed and equipment requirements vary by location.

At its Black Friday price of $599, the G2 is an interesting option for riders who prioritize power, range, and comfort. Those considering an upgrade from a basic scooter may find it worth a closer look.

The KuKirin G2 Black Friday offer is available at the KuKirin US online store.

CONTACT: Yajie Gao,...