The world's pioneer with digital ID in one smartphone app now delivers its own public playground offering a unified testing ground for the European Digital Identity wallet, including the fully compatible MIA ( “My Identity App ”) from youniqx.

youniqx Identity has reached its next milestone on the way to an interoperable European digital identity ecosystem. At the centre of the release is“MIA – My Identity App”, which in 2015 became the first mobile solution worldwide to bring digital documents and an eID together on a smartphone. MIA now returns as an EUDI Wallet, letting users store and present credentials securely on their own devices, anywhere in Europe.

Public playground features everyday use cases

To complement the sandbox, youniqx Identity has also opened a public“playground” ( ) that showcases practical use cases – from cross-border travel verification to age-restricted services – and invites the global community to contribute, test and accelerate innovation. MIA is currently available for iOS devices and Android will follow shortly.

“The EUDI Sandbox embodies our commitment to open collaboration and to giving every stakeholder the tools they need to build trustworthy digital identities across Europe,” said Sebastian Zehetbauer, Co-CEO of youniqx Identity.“MIA's evolution into a fully capable EUDI wallet is a milestone for mobile identity. Coupled with our public playground, we are turning the promise of a seamless European digital identity into a tangible, developer-friendly reality,” added Stefan Vogl, Co-CEO of youniqx Identity.

Leading provider of secure digital ID solutions

youniqx Identity is one of Europe's leading provider of secure ID documents and digital ID infrastructure. The company delivered the digital document app“eAusweise” for the Republic of Austria containing many digital ID documents like digital driver's license, digital vehicle registration and more. youniqx also developed the digital identity“eID.li” for the Principality of Liechtenstein. In latest news, youniqx Identity won the international tender to supply the digital infrastructure of the coming EUDI Wallet of the Federal Republic of Germany. The company is acting within the Austrian State Printing Company Group (OSD Group), an Austrian high security company with 222 years of company history, spanning back to 1804. OSD combines its vast experience in physical high security printing with the pioneering know-how of youniqx Identity in digital ID to offer fully integrated ID solutions for customers worldwide.

Contact:

Thomas Pascher

Head of Marketing & Communications

Österreichische Staatsdruckerei GmbH | Austrian State Printing Company (OSD)

P: +43 664 88690977 | ...

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