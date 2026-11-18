MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Approximately 100 abstracts highlight the use of clonoSEQ to assess long-term treatment response, inform treatment strategies and guide patient management across lymphoid malignancies

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, announced that its next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based clonoSEQ® test for measurable residual disease (MRD) assessment will be featured in approximately 100 abstracts, including 27 oral presentations, at the 68th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH), taking place Dec. 12–15, 2026, in New Orleans.

The research at this year's meeting reflects the continued evolution of MRD assessment across hematologic malignancies, moving beyond measuring the depth of treatment response to informing how therapies are developed, evaluated, and adapted based on individual patient response. Across 20 unique biopharma-sponsored studies featuring clonoSEQ, MRD is utilized as a primary endpoint in four studies and a secondary endpoint in 11, underscoring how highly sensitive MRD assessment has become integral to evaluating therapeutic efficacy and advancing new treatment approaches.

Key highlights include:



Advancing MRD-informed treatment strategies in multiple myeloma: At ASH, data from pivotal Phase 3 studies, including PERSEUS, AURIGA, and BENEFIT, reinforce clonoSEQ's established role in evaluating treatment response, while research from PERSEUS and IMMUNOPLANT highlights its use in informing treatment strategies, including maintenance de-escalation and consolidation therapy. Additionally, real-world research from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai leveraging clonoSEQ data identifies patients with sustained MRD negativity and survival comparable to the general population, highlighting the ability to inform treatment discontinuation and providing new evidence supporting the possibility of cure in multiple myeloma.

Evaluating MRD-guided treatment in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL): Several studies, including the Phase 3 MAJIC study, demonstrate the use of clonoSEQ in guiding the duration of therapy and assessing response. In addition, in the MIRACLE study, MRD is also used as a primary endpoint. Strengthening MRD testing utility relative to PET/CT in lymphoma: New real-world data from Adaptive, Hackensack University Medical Center, and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, as well as study data from Wilmot Cancer Center, show the prognostic value of clonoSEQ MRD assessment following frontline treatment in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), including its ability to complement imaging.



"The research being presented at ASH underscores clonoSEQ's established position in pivotal clinical trials and showcases its ever-expanding role as a tool to inform patient care strategies across blood cancers,” said Susan Bobulsky, chief commercial officer, MRD, Adaptive Biotechnologies.“Multiple myeloma offers a powerful example of this progress, with updated clinical guidelines, a new definition of cure, and important Phase 3 research reinforcing the value of systematic MRD assessment. With a strong foundation of clinical evidence, regulatory validation and unparalleled real-world patient experience, Adaptive is helping shape the future of MRD-guided care for blood cancer patients.”

A list of selected abstracts featuring clonoSEQ is available here.

About clonoSEQ®

clonoSEQ® is the first and only FDA-cleared in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for detecting and tracking minimal (or measurable) residual disease (MRD) in patients with multiple myeloma (MM) or B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) using bone marrow, and in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) using blood or bone marrow. clonoSEQ is also available in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL), and other lymphoid cancers and specimen types as a CLIA-validated laboratory-developed test (LDT). clonoSEQ is covered by Medicare for MM, CLL, ALL, DLBCL and MCL.

clonoSEQ identifies and quantifies DNA sequences in malignant cells-detecting one cancer cell in one million healthy cells-to help clinicians and researchers assess and monitor MRD with precision over time. It delivers standardized, sensitive results that inform treatment decisions, predict outcomes, and detect relapses earlier.

clonoSEQ is CE-marked under the EU In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR). For intended use details in the EU, see the instructions for use, available on request. To review the FDA-cleared uses of clonoSEQ, visit clonoSEQ.com/technical-summary.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies (“we” or“our”) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature's most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed. We apply our platform to partner with biopharmaceutical companies, inform drug development, and develop clinical diagnostics across our two business areas: Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) and Immune Medicine. Our commercial products and clinical pipeline enable the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases such as cancer and autoimmune disorders. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.

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