POZNAN, Poland, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Lithuanian payment orchestration company targets false declines, which cost the global payments industry an estimated $213 billion in 2025



Lithuanian payment orchestration company FinteqHub has launched AutoRouting, a tool that automatically generates card deposit routes based on transaction history. Until now, payment teams had to configure these rules by hand, which is slow, complex, and hard to keep up to date. AutoRouting analyzes a company's transaction history and offers a complete routing setup based on historical payment performance, volume distributions, and the team's operational targets.



A false decline happens when a bank or payment system rejects a legitimate payment from a real customer, causing one of the most expensive and least visible losses in online business. Datos Insights estimates that false declines cost the global payments industry about $213 billion in 2025, and the figure may reach $297 billion by 2029. Customers rarely give a second chance. Checkout.com's 2026 research, conducted in the Middle East and North Africa, found that 62% of consumers would abandon a purchase following a false decline, while 35% would buy the same item from another website without retrying the payment.



Smart routing, which sends each payment through the provider most likely to approve it, is already standard in payment orchestration, including on FinteqHub's own platform. However, its efficiency relies on the rules behind it, and people have to write those rules one by one. The overall approval rate most companies focus on often hides where they're actually losing money. A provider with the best average approval rate may process cards from a particular bank worse, and manual configuration turns into an endless revision of individual rules. In a PYMNTS Intelligence study, 69% of companies using basic orchestration tools achieved approval rates above 97%, compared with 32% of companies with manual routing.



AutoRouting automates that setup by building configurations for each combination of a client's country, currency and merchant's project group. Within each one, it separates card traffic by issuing bank and payment system, taking into account all available processing connections and transaction limits. For major routes, AutoRouting runs 10,000 statistical simulations on each segment to ensure the traffic distribution accounts for uncertainty in historical data and remains robust. The payment team can change the provider's target share and trigger a recalculation of the distribution between individual routes. For example, if a partner increases its fees, the team can reduce its target share or set it to zero to exclude its connections from both primary and fallback routes.



The tool also solves a common startup problem by helping a new project with no payment history launch. In that case, AutoRouting creates initial Visa and Mastercard routes and spreads traffic evenly across suitable connections, so the team has a working configuration before any statistics accumulate.

“A payment provider may have a high overall approval rate while consistently declining transactions from a particular bank or involving a specific type of card. Identifying these issues and manually adjusting dozens of routing rules takes time. AutoRouting provides payment teams with a tool that automates complex calculations while allowing them to retain full control over transaction traffic distribution and provider selection,” said Mikita Revaka, Chief Operating Officer at FinteqHub.

Internal testing and simulations indicate that automated route calibration can significantly lift baseline conversion across multi-acquirer setups, while reducing manual routing configuration and maintenance time by over 70%.



The announcement follows September's launch of FinteqHub's AI Advisor product. The instrument helped reduce blocked and declined payments by 23% in a beta test with a subset of customers, compared with the previous quarter.



About FinteqHub

FinteqHub is a global payment orchestration platform for online businesses, offering access to 200+ payment service providers and 400+ alternative payment methods. Supporting payments in 150+ countries and 25+ currencies, the platform enables merchants to manage payment providers, payment methods, and routing rules through a single infrastructure.

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Head of Marketing

Katerina Kuchinskaya

FinteqHub

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