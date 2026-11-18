The Commons Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that mobilizes people, resources and expertise to support neighbors facing hardship close to home and to strengthen under-resourced ministries and organizations serving hard-to-reach populations around the world.

The Commons Foundation will hold its first major fundraiser, the Light-Up Turkey Drop, on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Shire Lane Estate.

A helicopter will release hundreds of numbered, light-up turkey balls toward a target in the Shire Lane Estate's field. The three turkeys that land closest to the target win cash prizes. One lucky winner will be chosen to ride-along in the chopper.

New Town favorites Trixie Duo, Kelly Wild and Clint Wilson, will perform a free community concert from 7 pm - 10 pm. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

Commons Group is a St. Charles-based real estate and community development company founded by Paul Dinkins. The Commons Foundation was formed to help neighbors in time of need.

Thanksgiving Eve, a helicopter will drop hundreds of glowing turkeys over a New Town field to help neighbors facing hardship; winners earn cash or a ride-along

- Paul Dinkins, Commons Group OwnerST. CHARLES, MO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Commons Group, the community development company founded by Paul Dinkins in New Town at St. Charles, has formed the Commons Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports neighbors dealing with unexpected hardship. The foundation will hold its first major fundraiser, the Light-Up Turkey Drop, on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Shire Lane Estate.At 6:30 p.m., a helicopter will release hundreds of numbered, light-up turkey balls toward a target in the estate's field. The three turkeys that land closest to the target win cash prizes. Pilot Matt Lombard with Stl River Helicopters is donating his time and chopper for the fundraiser.The Turkey Drop is a 50/50 fundraiser. Half of the net proceeds go to the Commons Foundation, and the other half funds the cash prizes for first, second, and third place. Each turkey is one chance to win. Turkeys cost $10 each, $25 for three, $50 for eight, or $100 for 20, and winners don't need to be present to collect their prize. Admission is free and open to all.The foundation soft-launched this fall at a Community Fall Festival at Shire Lane Estate. Pumpkin painting, live music, and a prize walk with donations of services, products, baked goods, gift cards, and cash from New Town businesses raised $1,200, beating the event's $1,000 goal. The Turkey Drop is the foundation's first holiday-season giving campaign.“Bringing people together is what our businesses do,” said Paul Dinkins, founder and owner of Commons Group.“The Foundation builds on those relationships so neighbors can help neighbors through hardship and tough seasons of life. Thanksgiving seemed like the right time to introduce that mission, and a helicopter dropping glowing turkeys is a pretty memorable way to get people involved.”Dinkins, a U.S. Navy veteran with an MBA from Washington University's Olin Business School and a master's degree in theology and culture, measures his ventures on what he calls a quadruple bottom line: people, planet, profit and purpose.“Profit matters, but if our businesses thrive and the neighborhood isn't stronger because we're here, we've missed the point,” Dinkins said.“Hyper Local means loving our neighbors in practical ways, connecting generosity to real needs and giving people a trusted way to help when life takes an unexpected turn.”The Commons Foundation is built on two priorities. Hyper Local outreach supports New Town neighbors in times of need and helps them build resilient enterprises. Hyper Global support will soon strengthen under-resourced ministries and organizations serving hard-to-reach populations abroad. Local requests go to one of two funds, the New Town Fund and the Orchard Farm School District (OFSD) Fund. OFSD serves only as a geographic reference, so requests don't need a school connection. The foundation board reviews every request confidentially and decides grants case by case. Anyone can share a need or nominate a neighbor at commonsgroup/foundation, and 100% of donations fund the grants.Light-Up Turkey Drop and Thanksgiving Eve schedule:-5 p.m. – Doors open. QuesoWhaat!?! serves dinner (build your own burrito bowls) on site, for dine-in or pick-up, all evening. Advance dinner order options available at NTxConnect.-6:00 p.m. – Lucky Turkey drawing. One turkey number wins a seat in the helicopter to release the turkeys. The winner of this drawing must be present, and riders under 18 need a parent's permission.-6:30 p.m. – Light-Up Turkey Drop. Hundreds of glowing turkeys fall toward the target, and the three closest win cash. 50/50 winners do not need to be present.-7 to 10 p.m. – Free Thanksgiving Eve concert with New Town favorites Trixie Duo, Kelly Wild and Clint Wilson. VIP tables for up to 10 guests are available for $100.The event is open to all ages from 5 to 7 p.m.; minors must be accompanied by an adult. From 7 to 10 p.m., the event is 21 and up. Note: outside food and drinks are not permitted. Beverages will be available for purchase.Turkeys are on sale now through Commons Group's hyper-local platform, NTx Connect, and will be available for purchase the night of the event. Shire Lane Estate is located at 3500 Hempstead St. in St. Charles. Free street parking is available.New Town Men's Club is making the target for the fundraiser. Group members, who play bocce ball weekly, will volunteer as judges to determine the three turkeys closest to the target.Media: Reporters and crews attending the event should contact Brett O'Daniell, Director of Operations, on arrival at 314-406-6809.###About the Commons FoundationThe Commons Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in New Town at St. Charles, Missouri. Founded by Commons Group in 2026, it mobilizes people, resources, and expertise to support neighbors facing hardship close to home and to strengthen under-resourced ministries and organizations serving hard-to-reach populations around the world.About Commons GroupCommons Group is a St. Charles-based real estate and community development company founded by Paul Dinkins. The organization operates an integrated portfolio of coworking, event, fitness, and media platforms and a charitable foundation, designed to connect residents and organizations to opportunities that strengthen local economic and social infrastructure. Its ventures include HQ at The Commons, Shire Lane Estate, NTx Connect, Commons Invest, and the Commons Foundation.

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Thanksgiving Eve Turkey Drop at Shire Lane Estate

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Newly Formed Commons Foundation Launches With a Light-Up Turkey Drop and Free Concert at Shire Lane Estate News Provided By 1905 New Media November 18, 2026, 07:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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