FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bart Dijkman, a resale entrepreneur specializing in inventory distribution and arbitrage, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where he will share insights on inventory buying and selling, business reinvention, and building success through value and community impact.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing entrepreneurs, athletes, actors, and other influential figures, highlighting their professional journeys and lessons. Hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, the show explores the strategies and insights behind success. Learn more on the show's website.In his episode, Dijkman will explore how to create value through inventory resale, approach business challenges, and redefine success beyond financial achievement. He will also discuss the importance of sharing knowledge, adding value to customer experiences, and helping others move forward.Viewers will gain insights into business resilience, practical value creation, and community-minded leadership."Real success isn't just about getting ahead - it's about helping others move forward with you," said Dijkman.Bart's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Bart Dijkman

Legacy Makers TV

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Bart Dijkman to Appear on Legacy Makers TV News Provided By Inside Success TV November 18, 2026, 07:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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