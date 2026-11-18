UPG

LEAFIO Inventory Optimization Goes Live at UPG, a European Fuel Retailer with 650+ Stations, to Centralize Replenishment

- Head of the Related Products Department, UPGLEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The first phase covers 100 stations as the fast-growing network moves to centralized replenishment.UPG, a fuel retail and convenience network in Europe with 650+ stations and 7,000+ employees, is deploying LEAFIO AI Inventory Optimization to centralize replenishment amid rapid growth. Phase 1 of the rollout covers 100 of its 650+ stations, with fresh and perishable categories next on the roadmap.From station-level ordering to a single standardBefore LEAFIO, each UPG station placed its own replenishment orders independently. As the network scaled rapidly through the ANP acquisition, this station-by-station model could not keep pace, prompting UPG to move to a centralized ordering process managed through LEAFIO's Inventory Optimization platform.“Our network grew sixfold in a year, and it was critical for us to bring inventory management to a single standard across all stations. With LEAFIO, we can scale our replenishment processes without a proportional increase in headcount."Head of the Related Products Department, UPGA phased rolloutUPG and LEAFIO are rolling out Inventory Optimization in phases, aligned with UPG's ongoing network growth and internal process changes:.Phase 1: The initial rollout covers 100 stations, prioritizing locations from UPG's recent expansion where on-site hiring is still catching up with new openings, precisely where automated replenishment offers the most immediate relief and keeps inventory management consistent regardless of local staffing levels..Next phase: Fresh and perishable categories are next on the roadmap. UPG plans to extend coverage to its roughly 60 café-format stations, using LEAFIO's Fresh Algorithm module to manage short shelf-life goods.“UPG's growth over the past year meant the implementation had to be designed to scale alongside them, not slow them down. Starting with 100 stations gives both teams a solid foundation to standardize replenishment before extending it across the rest of the network."Alex Medwin, Co-founder and Head of Implementation, LEAFIO AIAbout UPGUPG is a fuel and convenience retail brand founded in 2003. The first UPG-branded station opened in 2007, and the network has since grown to more than 650 stations, employing over 7,000 people. Alongside fuel retail, UPG operates a convenience format built around its café outlets and the“Ice U” ice cream brand and supports corporate customers through dedicated fuel cards and a loyalty program.About LEAFIO AIFounded in 2014, LEAFIO AI builds AI-powered software that helps retailers decide what to sell, how to display it, how much to stock, and when to promote. The company's LEAFIO AI Retail Platform brings demand forecasting, replenishment, promotions, assortment, and shelf planning into one system. The platform is designed for mid-sized retail chains, including pharmacies. As a result, retailers can improve product availability, reduce excess stock, and cut manual planning work. The platform's four modules are Assortment Performance, Shelf Efficiency, Inventory Optimization, and Promotion Intelligence.Learn more at leafio

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LEAFIO Inventory Optimization Goes Live at UPG, a European Fuel Retailer with 650+ Stations, to Centralize Replenishment News Provided By LEAFIO Inc. November 18, 2026, 07:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Retail, Technology



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